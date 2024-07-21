A Lack of Investment Will Curtail Progress



At a time when Premier League transfer spending has hit the Â£360m mark, and Championship outfit Fulham have just spent Â£11m on a striker with no Premiership experience, it's a little disconcerting to see Mick McCarthy announce that the club are relying on freebies and borrowed players this term. Despite last season's refreshingly impressive campaign, and the multi-million pound sale of Aaron Cresswell to West Ham United, the lack of investment in a squad that, by this division's standards is fairly thin, does not exactly bode well for 2014/15. Between the disappointing and often-divisive tenures of Jim Magilton, Roy Keane and Paul Jewell, where many supporters turned on one another, parts of Portman Road resembled a Transformers film; empty, lacking emotion and devoid of purpose. Yet our promotion bid, ambitious though it was, reinvigorated the support and gave us optimism for the future. That is why the board's failure to grant Mick McCarthy the means to influence the transfer market with cold, hard cash strikes me as a decision that could potentially see us curtailing any progress we have made since Mick's arrival. Because looking back over the past few seasons, spending money in the summer usually equates to promotion. I know it sounds odd as a statement but it almost needs reiterating because this division has the perception of being a notoriously unpredictable league where money does not guarantee success. While I agree the division is tough, much more so than the Premier League, the Championship can be easily navigated by throwing millions of quid at a club. Look at the figures. Last season, Leicester City spent money, mostly undisclosed transfer dealings, to top the Championship. Yes, they also spent a lot of money in the previous few years, and that led to promotion and has given them a strong squad capable of staying up. QPR, last season's favourites for the second division title, achieved promotion through the courtesy of the play-offs, and some fortuitous performances. But an overhaul of their squad and some big signings in Charlie Austin and Matt Phillips did lead to an instant return to the top flight. The summer before that produced a big outlay for Cardiff City, spending big to clinch the title. Hull City, who finished runners-up that year, spent over Â£2.5m alone on Nick Proschwitz and even Crystal Palace spent north of Â£1m to gain promotion, admittedly not as much as some of their other competitors, yet they still spent cash. Needless to say the pattern continues. In 2011/12, Reading topped the table and splashed out on four permanent signings. Even Southampton, with their lauded academy, had to spend money to get back into the Premier League, securing the services of James Cork, Danny Fox and Steve de Ridder. Don't forget West Ham either. The heavily-fancied Hammers spent a fair amount to reclaim their Premier League position, an ambition helped realised by bringing in the likes of Kevin Nolan and Gary O'Neill. Let's go back one more season to when QPR, Norwich City and Swansea went up and, yes, all three clubs spent cash to get there (and a lot of it). So why should we agree with Marcus Evans's logic that no transfer money will result in improvement and, ultimately, promotion? Well, firstly, it would be naive of me to state that spending money guarantees promotion, as there are of course several other factors to consider. Evans would testify to that. He handed Roy Keane Â£11m over the course of a couple of years, with the remit to achieve promotion and Keane couldn't even manage a top-half finish. While that alone could serve a warning against big-spending, it also goes some way to prove that Roy Keane just isn't a very good football manager. Of course, the budget could be exclusively for wages, enticing players without a club to join ours. Yet we have a rather awkward geographical position, which detracts potential players, so getting targets will naturally be difficult anyway. Also, players without a club are usually without a club because they didn't impress their former employers. While moulding a team out of freebies and loanees can sometimes lead to promotion, this is not a reliable method. Of the 12 clubs that went up over the past four seasons, only Burnley spent nothing in transfers. One argument against spending, however, is that realistically, promotion is implausible. Why spend millions when we have some talented youngsters in the academy? We've recently increased our spending to secure a category one rating, so why not make use of our young players? It's always nice to see a club giving youth a chance, and our club has relied upon that ideology more prevalently than neutrals probably think. Although recently our young players, the talented ones anyway, have been sold off for a big fee at the first indication the player could have potential in the game. With the likes of Jack Marriott, Bryon Lawrence, Alex Henshall and others tipped for impressive careers, signing players, regardless of big transfer fees, on a freebie or on loan, will inevitably lead to a reduction in chances for these young lads. Many will argue, correctly in my opinion, that it's a matter of finding a balance. The recent free signings of Cameron Stewart, Bartosz Bialkowski and Jonathan Parr will not raise many eyebrows from our rivals, but they all offer a degree of experience. The fact is that our club has spent 12 seasons in the second tier, which is the most time in this division out of our league competitors. Purchasing quality, which often costs money, seems less of a gamble and more of a necessity as we already possess a good, experienced manager and a team that, while containing a strong team spirit and some talented individuals, desperately needs an injection of creativity and some much-needed cover in crucial areas of the pitch. Over the last five years, our net transfer spend is up because we have sold a greater value of players than we have bought in, and with Cresswell leaving, it now strikes me as a good of an opportunity to reinvest some of that money on the pitch to help McCarthy push on and achieve a top six finish.





