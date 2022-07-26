Looking for a bit of Bovver? by Chickenstochurchmans

Looking for a bit of Bovver?



My mid-60's introduction to Portman Road was just prior to the early days of football hooliganism, something which certainly added a bit of spice to a young teenager’s otherwise boring existence. I can’t remember any incidents from the 1966-67 season. In the promotion season of 1967-68 there were the usual dark mutterings about Millwall away just four days after Town had beaten them 2-1 at home with two goals by my hero Frank Brogan, the second from a last minute penalty; but I don’t think anything came of it at Cold Blow Lane. And just a few weeks later following Town’s glorious 4-3 victory at Carrow Road, along with the rest of the supporters’ coach I even spent the evening as a guest of Norwich City’s Social Club!

If I remember the official supporters’ coach for away travel cost 9 shillings (45p) to London or similar and 15 shillings (75p) to more distant grounds. And we booked tickets in the office next to the Manor Ballroom where they also sold other club’s football programmes. This was pre-Blue Arrow days when the Supporters’ Association was still independent of the club.

When Town effectively ensured promotion at Portsmouth that 1967-68 season I had the new experience of going on one of the Whitton buses, the occupants of which were starting to get a reputation as a bit unruly. I was not disappointed. On arrival in Portsmouth the coach was attacked and windows broken but unlike on the official supporters’ coaches the occupants piled out and took on the Pompey fans. Then inside the ground there was an ongoing battle between Town fans and the police whose sole policy appeared just to eject us, then let us pay to get back in again.

I remember on the way back the coach stopped at a strip-club in Leytonstone but conscious of my young years I was told to stay on the bus by my Dr Martens wearing minders!

All in all a magical day; Town promoted in the pouring rain, my first ground eviction and the unforgettable playing of Congratulations by Cliff Richard after the final whistle. I recently heard that song in a bar in Italy and the whole day came back to me.

1968-69 saw Town back in the big time and there was little hooliganism as we were very much a little fish in the big pool. There was the occasional skirmish as Town fans frequently found themselves in the wrong away stand in those pre-segregation days, in particular when we won 3-1 at West Ham if I remember. Also a fair bit of trouble in town prior to the West Ham home game. Any disorderliness that season was reserved for Tony Macedo’s Testimonial at Colchester after the end of the season when Town fans invaded the pitch at half-time frustrated no doubt by a season spent largely in a spectator role as the new hooligan craze spread through the 1st Division.

The next three seasons from 1969-72 were a period when Bobby Robson consolidated our position in the First Division and hooligan-wise things were pretty quiet at Ipswich. Home and away fans were not yet segregated so there were a few minor clashes at home games but generally we still hid our scarves at away games! An exception was the FA Cup match at Peterborough which allowed Town fans to travel in numbers and boss it over a smaller club having been bossed over by bigger clubs for the previous few years.

It was in the 1972-73 season that things started to liven up again as Norwich were in the 1st Division, Town finished 4th, Kevin Beattie made his debut at Old Trafford marking George Best and most gloriously Town defeated Norwich in both legs of the final of the Texaco Cup.

And again the FA Cup 3rd Round gave us supporters the opportunity of bullying a smaller local club when we beat Chelmsford at New Writtle Street although I remember the home supporters giving us a good chasing in the town centre afterwards. That was the days of those ridiculous ‘silk’ scarves, designed it seemed with a quick and effective strangulation in mind.

And it was the Norwich away game (0-0) this season that prompted the Times (I believe) correspondent to write in his report ‘this made the Merseyside derby look like the Teddy Bears’ Picnic’ which made us very proud. I remember the newspaper cut-out pinned to the school noticeboard.

In 1973-74 Town again finished fourth in the league and played in Europe. This success emboldened Town fans to travel away in larger numbers and support possibly a little more aggressively than before but I can’t remember any incidents of note that season apart from the usual pushing, shoving and running away. That was the season of the three-day working week with the occasional afternoon mid-week kick off to save electricity.

I think that was probably also the season when we played at Carrow Road and before the match, or maybe at half-time, some marketing person had the incredibly stupid idea of allowing a number of new car showroom models to be driven around the perimeter of the pitch as an advertisement. But that was also the period when it was customary to nick the snooker balls from the pre-match pub prior to the game. I need say no more except to comment on the impressive speeds the cars reached on the second lap when driving in front of the Town supporters in the Barclay Stand! I still ask myself today why they decided on a second lap when they knew what to expect.

Was that also the year that we closed the road when everyone piled into the Dun Cow pub on the A140 on the way back? Or was it 1976? Someone will remember. What’s true is that for a few years the Norwich away match was certainly the focus of our efforts. The steps at the back of the Barclay stand becoming a regular meeting place with friends that often you hadn’t seen for a year.

In 1974-75 we finished third in the League, were playing again in Europe and with Norwich relegated the previous season we left parochial rivalries behind us. It was also the season of the four classic FA Cup matches v Leeds, very much a coming of age for Ipswich supporters with a record home attendance in the first tie and an impressive away support in the second replay at Filbert Street when I believe that Town fans saw for the first time that now they were competing on nearly the same level, both on and off the pitch, with clubs like Leeds. This continued a couple of weeks later at Villa Park with Town fans equalling West Ham but of course ended in heartbreak a few days later at Stamford Bridge when we lost controversially in the ‘Bobby Moore’ semi-final replay.

But the 1974-75 season had established Town as a major force and our supporters rose to this challenge. Reflected by the fact that the last home match, a 4-1 thrashing of West Ham, was watched by over 31,000 appreciative fans even after missing out on winning the League and FA Cup.

The 1975-76 season saw us slip to sixth in the league and the reappearance of Norwich, but we were above such petty rivalries by then and I can honestly say that I can’t remember the games against them (I know that someone will put me right). It was an anti-climax after the previous season with early exits in the FA and UEFA Cups but our disappointment being a sign of how far we had come over the last few seasons.

To cross reference Ipswich Speedway again, by 1974-75 the Witches were becoming the ‘Manchester United’ of speedway, usually having an away support measured in hundreds even thousands and by far the biggest speedway club of the day with many of those supporters following Town as well. These matches were also sometimes accompanied by a bit of lively action as speedway stadiums were largely unpoliced and we were loud, noisy and arrogant! Maybe we were compensating for having to constantly run away from opposition football supporters!

But by now we had become an established top 6 club and as crowd control measures became more police-led the early thrill of potential anarchy at football matches was diminishing. But football would be nothing without supporters and the whole experience, especially at away games, is as important, if not more so than the game itself. Finding the ‘Ipswich’ pub near to the ground, decent fish & chips, standing in the rain on the open terraces; these are all important memory providers as was the inevitable arguments with the local police who were frequently bemused by coming up against Ipswich supporters who did not act as they thought and expected football supporters to act.

As a teenage boy this was exciting stuff. I was never a participant being far too much of a coward but even as a spectator it made the heart race and gave a certain edge to matches both home and away in those days when any segregation involved at most a thin line of police between rival supporters. I know that many of you will have had similar experiences and different memories of those times. Some of you, unlike me, may even remember the correct dates! And you can bet that prior to today’s home games there are groups of old men in the pub that still talk nostalgically about those incidents with great fondness even though they cannot remember the football match itself. They are an essential part of the supporters’ collective memory.





