Between The Lines, the Irreverent Poetry of Ipswich Town. No.15 - Ode To Cameron



Poor Cameron Burgess. I decided to dedicate this poem to him rather than dwell on his two own goals against his former team. Well, sort of. I seem to have still mentioned them quite a lot. One own goal is unfortunate; two is a nightmare. Against any other club is bad; against the club you’ve recently left is not just the universe not caring, it’s the universe actively taking the piss. You have to feel for the big fella. Ipswich, meanwhile, were superb. In control from start to finish, Jack Clarke the pick for me. And it was so lovely to see a goal for Iván Azón, a man with more diacritics (ask ChatGPT, that’s what I did!) than goals for ITFC. Swansea’s goal was ‘typical Ipswich’ in many ways. Little in the way of danger, some chap swings and misses, which wrong-foots everyone and leaves another chap with a tap in. The only slight smudge on an otherwise excellent performance. Not so long ago we couldn’t buy an away win, then two 4-1 versions come along at once. Lovely stuff. If you’re not Cameron Burgess. Swansea City 1:4 Ipswich Town, 08/11/2025

Ode To Cameron Oh Cameron, what a calamity.

Clean through with two (own goals).

Curse Swans’ turf and hope the Earth

opens-up two Cameron-shaped holes. Oh Cameron, what a calamity.

It’s Hell, but don’t dwell long.

We all recall that long left ball

and calm composure, strong. Oh Cameron, what a calamity.

But remember from whence you came.

From Accrington Stanley (who are they?)

To the Prem and proper top of the game. Oh Cameron, what a calamity.

Better times, we’re thinking of.

We won’t be cocks to defensive rocks

and THAT late goal at Cov. Though Cameron, it was a calamity,

Swans love, it should not shake.

Our thanks to you (especially for these two),

now give the guy a (n international) break.





