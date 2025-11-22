|Between The Lines, the Irreverent Poetry of Ipswich Town. No.16 - Two Poems For The Price Of None
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Tuesday, 25th Nov 2025 13:20
Well, Ipswich left you wanting more, didn’t they? So I’ve taken it upon myself to give you more. It’s not the same as goals, but I like to do my bit. And these are free, let’s not forget!
Wrexham came for a point, and got it. Not much more to be said, other than McAteer’s point-blank miss. The Hollywood thing and that miss gave me two ideas for poems. So I thought I’d share both. One of which is so tiny I thought if that’s all I gave you, you might feel short-changed (again). Unlike Ipswich, I don’t leave my audience wanting more.
Ipswich Town 0:0 Wrexham, 22/11/2025
Mac
The cameras rolled in the cold and wet,
The play didn’t quicken, the plot didn’t thicken.
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs by The_Flashing_Smile
Blogs 297 bloggers
Between The Lines, the Irreverent Poetry of Ipswich Town. No.16 - Two Poems For The Price Of None by The_Flashing_Smile
Well, Ipswich left you wanting more, didn’t they? So I’ve taken it upon myself to give you more. It’s not the same as goals, but I like to do my bit. And these are free, let’s not forget!
Championship Preview: Hull City by ad_wilkin
Hull City, put down by many as relegation candidates before the start of the season, are defying the odds and are currently sat in the play-off places under Sergej Jakirovic, who is managing in England for the first time following spells with Kayserispor and Dinamo Zagreb.
Championship Preview: Wrexham by ad_wilkin
A touch of Hollywood comes to Portman Road this Saturday with the visit of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham.
Between The Lines, the Irreverent Poetry of Ipswich Town. No.15 - Ode To Cameron by The_Flashing_Smile
Poor Cameron Burgess. I decided to dedicate this poem to him rather than dwell on his two own goals against his former team. Well, sort of. I seem to have still mentioned them quite a lot.
Between The Lines, the Irreverent Poetry of Ipswich Town. No.14 - Sexy Draws by The_Flashing_Smile
Bit late, soz. I made some notes about domination last week, and much like Ipswich, failed to finish them off. Oo-er missus.