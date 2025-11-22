Between The Lines, the Irreverent Poetry of Ipswich Town. No.16 - Two Poems For The Price Of None



Well, Ipswich left you wanting more, didn’t they? So I’ve taken it upon myself to give you more. It’s not the same as goals, but I like to do my bit. And these are free, let’s not forget! Wrexham came for a point, and got it. Not much more to be said, other than McAteer’s point-blank miss. The Hollywood thing and that miss gave me two ideas for poems. So I thought I’d share both. One of which is so tiny I thought if that’s all I gave you, you might feel short-changed (again). Unlike Ipswich, I don’t leave my audience wanting more. Ipswich Town 0:0 Wrexham, 22/11/2025

The Shortest Football Poem Ever Written Mac

A tear.

Side note: This poem has more levels than you might imagine in just three words. Firstly, I write these on a Mac, so it could simply be saying I’m staring at a blank page on my Mac (much like the blank scoreline) and shedding a tear. And it’s also, of course, a pun on our Leicester wing-wizard’s miss.

A Turkey, And It’s Not Even December The cameras rolled in the cold and wet,

yet actors from the tractors wouldn’t trouble a net.

Pens wrote scripts with blunted nibs

and Wrexham camped out, in the dampest of squibs. The play didn’t quicken, the plot didn’t thicken.

More bitter taste waste than popcorn chicken.

We passed it lots and shots were missed.

But I think that Hollywood pass on this.





