Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.17 - Patience For The Patients
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Friday, 28th Nov 2025 09:53

Another six changes, more lack of cohesion, and the less said about the first half the better. But we upped the tempo, brought on the subs, and it was comfortable in the end. Good for Akpom to get off the mark, even if it was a very-close-to-offside tap-in my mum could’ve got. McKenna, like a skilled surgeon, knows what he’s doing. Pass the scalpel, let's dissect this one.

Hull City 0:2 Ipswich Town 25/11/2025


Patience For The Patients

The love of my life
has had major surgery 
and is still getting back up to speed. 
A little patience is needed in these oft’ trying times,
for time is healing and should always be heeded.

And so has my girlfriend. 

She went to Hell and back
with a terrible cyst.
Ipswich we went to Hull and back;
no first half assists.

When things seem a mess, trust the process.
The patients will tend to then mend.
This poem couldn’t find
a rhyme or rhythm
but like Town
it came good in the end.




Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs by The_Flashing_Smile

Blogs 297 bloggers





About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2025