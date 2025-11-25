|Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.17 - Patience For The Patients
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Friday, 28th Nov 2025 09:53
Another six changes, more lack of cohesion, and the less said about the first half the better. But we upped the tempo, brought on the subs, and it was comfortable in the end. Good for Akpom to get off the mark, even if it was a very-close-to-offside tap-in my mum could’ve got. McKenna, like a skilled surgeon, knows what he’s doing. Pass the scalpel, let's dissect this one.
Hull City 0:2 Ipswich Town 25/11/2025
The love of my life
And so has my girlfriend.
She went to Hell and back
When things seem a mess, trust the process.
Another six changes, more lack of cohesion, and the less said about the first half the better. But we upped the tempo, brought on the subs, and it was comfortable in the end. Good for Akpom to get off the mark, even if it was a very-close-to-offside tap-in my mum could’ve got. McKenna, like a skilled surgeon, knows what he’s doing. Pass the scalpel, let's dissect this one.
