Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.17 - Patience For The Patients



Another six changes, more lack of cohesion, and the less said about the first half the better. But we upped the tempo, brought on the subs, and it was comfortable in the end. Good for Akpom to get off the mark, even if it was a very-close-to-offside tap-in my mum could’ve got. McKenna, like a skilled surgeon, knows what he’s doing. Pass the scalpel, let's dissect this one. Hull City 0:2 Ipswich Town 25/11/2025

Patience For The Patients The love of my life

has had major surgery

and is still getting back up to speed.

A little patience is needed in these oft’ trying times,

for time is healing and should always be heeded. And so has my girlfriend. She went to Hell and back

with a terrible cyst.

Ipswich we went to Hull and back;

no first half assists. When things seem a mess, trust the process.

The patients will tend to then mend.

This poem couldn’t find

a rhyme or rhythm

but like Town

it came good in the end.





