Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.18 - Some Words



Football can be a frustrating game. And this one was so typical of Ipswich. Nearly 80% possession in the first half. By the end, 17 shots, seven on target, two one-on-ones, one rattled post. And yet we come away with nothing but Leif’s lovely whack. So here’s some words to sum it up. Oxford Utd 2:1 Ipswich Town 28/11/2025

Some Words Chance after chance after chance after chance.

Some were on target.

Some are in France.

Someone explain how we somehow lost that.

Sums up Town in the summary stat.

Sumptuous passing that somehow goes wrong.

Someone being clever than ever go long.

Somewhat predictably someone succumbs

as some opposition sod picks up the crumbs.

Emotions somersault, soar and then plummet.

Somehow we’re somewhere so far from the summit.

And so, the sum total in someone’s summation:

numb, some hundred and one damnations.

Some things go right but something’s not working.

The fat lady’s distant but somewhere she’s lurking.

Some small comfort is time’s on our side,

the soft hum of hope hasn’t somberly died.

Somewhere in Suffolk, Ashton kicks bricks.

Someone's gonna get it when everything clicks. And then some.





Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.

You need to login in order to post your comments