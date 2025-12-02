Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.19 - A Fecal Matter
Thursday, 4th Dec 2025 09:41

The rearranged washout turned out to be even more of a damp squib than the literal one of two and a half months ago. Worryingly, possibly the worst performance under Kieran McKenna.

Bereft of anything good until the 94th minute, when super-sub Sindre Walle Egeli notched his first for Town with a cool finish that snatched us an unlikely point. Hopefully he’ll kick on now. The rest of the team needs a kick up the backside.

Blackburn Rovers 1:1 Ipswich Town, 02/12/2025


A Fecal Matter

Shat in a hat,
well that was poor.
A pants performance, crap to the core.
Strangers in the shite,
a blight, a sore.
Like an unnamed stain on a bathroom floor.

A hard slog, bogged down, trotting in treacle.
A well-stocked poo bag.
Festering, fecal.
Like a Portaloo dump in a windy gazebo.
Like tickets to The Cure and out comes Placebo.

A little glitter in a shitter, no sparkle, no spark.
Pondering on a potty. Like they’re playing in the dark.
Perverse, well versed in the darkest of arts.
A team no better than the sum of its farts.

Like bad breath baited, we waited for good.
In the 94th minute a Norwegian would.
A point grabbed, bagged, over Rovers backs.
Off the skidmark for Egeli.
But it won’t cover the arse cracks.




