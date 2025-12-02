|Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.19 - A Fecal Matter
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Thursday, 4th Dec 2025 09:41
The rearranged washout turned out to be even more of a damp squib than the literal one of two and a half months ago. Worryingly, possibly the worst performance under Kieran McKenna.
Bereft of anything good until the 94th minute, when super-sub Sindre Walle Egeli notched his first for Town with a cool finish that snatched us an unlikely point. Hopefully he’ll kick on now. The rest of the team needs a kick up the backside.
Blackburn Rovers 1:1 Ipswich Town, 02/12/2025
Shat in a hat,
A hard slog, bogged down, trotting in treacle.
A little glitter in a shitter, no sparkle, no spark.
The rearranged washout turned out to be even more of a damp squib than the literal one of two and a half months ago. Worryingly, possibly the worst performance under Kieran McKenna.
