Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.19 - A Fecal Matter

The rearranged washout turned out to be even more of a damp squib than the literal one of two and a half months ago. Worryingly, possibly the worst performance under Kieran McKenna.

Bereft of anything good until the 94th minute, when super-sub Sindre Walle Egeli notched his first for Town with a cool finish that snatched us an unlikely point. Hopefully he’ll kick on now. The rest of the team needs a kick up the backside.

Blackburn Rovers 1:1 Ipswich Town, 02/12/2025



A Fecal Matter

Shat in a hat,

well that was poor.

A pants performance, crap to the core.

Strangers in the shite,

a blight, a sore.

Like an unnamed stain on a bathroom floor.

A hard slog, bogged down, trotting in treacle.

A well-stocked poo bag.

Festering, fecal.

Like a Portaloo dump in a windy gazebo.

Like tickets to The Cure and out comes Placebo.

A little glitter in a shitter, no sparkle, no spark.

Pondering on a potty. Like they’re playing in the dark.

Perverse, well versed in the darkest of arts.

A team no better than the sum of its farts.



Like bad breath baited, we waited for good.

In the 94th minute a Norwegian would.

A point grabbed, bagged, over Rovers backs.

Off the skidmark for Egeli.

But it won’t cover the arse cracks.