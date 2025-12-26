|Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.24 - Spar Day
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Sunday, 28th Dec 2025 12:55
I’ll be honest, I missed the first 70 minutes whilst driving to see the outlaws in Birmingham. Not to mention I’d forgotten it was an early kick off. But if the last 20 minutes (and reports) are anything to go by, I didn’t miss a lot.
Millwall 0:0 Ipswich Town, 26/12/2025
Unbowed, a crowd quietly expectant
Wes burned back to boost an attack that’s
A Boxing Day barren of boxing.
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs by The_Flashing_Smile
Blogs 297 bloggers
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.24 - Spar Day by The_Flashing_Smile
I’ll be honest, I missed the first 70 minutes whilst driving to see the outlaws in Birmingham. Not to mention I’d forgotten it was an early kick off. But if the last 20 minutes (and reports) are anything to go by, I didn’t miss a lot.
Championship Preview: Millwall by ad_wilkin
Millwall are now one of the most established teams in the Championship having been in the division since 2017. They narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season, finishing eighth, and will be hoping to take the next step this season.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.23 - Magic Moments by The_Flashing_Smile
Hard to know what to make of this one. As we’ve seen so often - no matter the opposition - a disappointing, disjointed first half, which we nevertheless led in.
Championship Preview: Sheffield Wednesday by ad_wilkin
The league’s basement side Sheffield Wednesday provide the perfect opportunity to bounce back from a disappointing performance and result against Leicester.
A Song for Sindre by SpiritOfJohn
Sindre Walle Egeli Plays for Ipswich Town FC He can shoot and he can ski Sindre Walle Egeli