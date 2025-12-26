Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.24 - Spar Day
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Sunday, 28th Dec 2025 12:55

I’ll be honest, I missed the first 70 minutes whilst driving to see the outlaws in Birmingham. Not to mention I’d forgotten it was an early kick off. But if the last 20 minutes (and reports) are anything to go by, I didn’t miss a lot.

Millwall 0:0 Ipswich Town, 26/12/2025


Spar Day

Unbowed, a crowd quietly expectant
as two lightweights enter the ring.
They rumble with fleet and fancy feet, but
few passes, together, they string.

Wes burned back to boost an attack that’s
more grazing than blazing guns.
And clean sheets are not to be sniffed at
(but nor, in truth, are dirty ones).

A Boxing Day barren of boxing.
Less punch and more post-Yule-lunch sleeping.
The unanimous decision was we need more precision.
More guts, and uppercuts to the keeping.




