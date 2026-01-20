Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.28 - Iván Azón, Cursed
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Wednesday, 21st Jan 2026 09:51

Poor old Iván. You’ve got to feel for the guy, haven’t you? He doesn’t seem to be doing a lot wrong, in fact this was probably his best game. But he just gets no luck in front of goal. Quite the opposite in fact. This time it was an almost unexplainable save that denied the Spaniard.

Following on from Saturday, this was another comfortable win. And another couple for the irrepressible Jack Clarke. Weirdly, I felt like the Robins had a lot more quality than Blackburn, but looked less like scoring. Their few chances mostly came when we gave them the ball and said, “Go on, son, have a go!”.

It was also the return of our ex-hero-captain Sam Morsy, who came on as an early sub to a great reception. Thankfully, he didn’t do much to warrant a mention in this poem. Well, almost.

Ipswich Town 2:0 Bristol City, 20/01/2026


Iván Azón, Cursed

The darting socks,
the flick of locks,
Jack smacks the last and first.
Havoc wrought, but spare a thought
for Iván Azón, cursed.

A half-cocked gun, he’ll run for fun
until a lung could burst.
A glance enhanced, but take a stance
on Iván Azón, cursed.

His scoring celebrations
go sadly unrehearsed.
Will someone tell me in two words
is Iván Azón, cursed?

Transition to a position, where
a dense defence dispersed.
But Vítek’s tricks between the sticks
stopped Iván Azón, cursed.

His touch is such, to hope we clutch.
This is a tribute, versed.
And not a morsel-y mention of Morsy
coarsely interspersed.

With bandaged wrist, a fine assist
and then replaced by Hirst.
A rich applause, but join the cause
for Iván Azón, cursed.




Blogs by The_Flashing_Smile

Blogs 297 bloggers

