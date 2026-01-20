|Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.28 - Iván Azón, Cursed
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Wednesday, 21st Jan 2026 09:51
Poor old Iván. You’ve got to feel for the guy, haven’t you? He doesn’t seem to be doing a lot wrong, in fact this was probably his best game. But he just gets no luck in front of goal. Quite the opposite in fact. This time it was an almost unexplainable save that denied the Spaniard.
Following on from Saturday, this was another comfortable win. And another couple for the irrepressible Jack Clarke. Weirdly, I felt like the Robins had a lot more quality than Blackburn, but looked less like scoring. Their few chances mostly came when we gave them the ball and said, “Go on, son, have a go!”.
It was also the return of our ex-hero-captain Sam Morsy, who came on as an early sub to a great reception. Thankfully, he didn’t do much to warrant a mention in this poem. Well, almost.
Ipswich Town 2:0 Bristol City, 20/01/2026
The darting socks,
A half-cocked gun, he’ll run for fun
His scoring celebrations
Transition to a position, where
His touch is such, to hope we clutch.
With bandaged wrist, a fine assist
