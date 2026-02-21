Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.32 - Disney Princesses
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Sunday, 22nd Feb 2026 09:57

I started writing this one before the game even finished, so prepare yourselves for a curled out stream of spit-filled consciousness.

What a horror show. So much for changing the entire team last week, at the same venue. The only crumbs, I guess, are that we did manage to come from behind a couple of times. And surely, surely, we won’t defend this badly again?

Wrexham 5:3 Ipswich Town, 21/02/2026


Disney Princesses

A bonkers game
and I can’t complain
but they wanted it Moore
in the pouring rain
of goals, the holes in our defence
were immense.
A shiny tractor, clapped out with dents.
Have the wheels fallen off?
The chassis bent?
Did we give up the cup
and defending for Lent?
The swashbuckling dragons played with fire
in gloves; everyone loves a trier.
We flattered where it mattered, but with less desire.
Shyer in the mire of a funeral, dire
in dresses.
The Rudolf Hess of our own messes.
Away dazed, helpless hapless princesses.
Deadwood, like an Edward who confesses
to passes being guessed
and there’s less of the presses.
STRESS?
YES!
All fur coats and tresses.
It’s par for the Racecourse
where no-one impresses.
So Town laid a table
and Wrexham dined.
At least for once
we came from behind.
Mind, I’m not blind, I know I’m being kind.
They brought home the bacon.
We choked on the rind.




