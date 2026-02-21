Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.32 - Disney Princesses



I started writing this one before the game even finished, so prepare yourselves for a curled out stream of spit-filled consciousness. What a horror show. So much for changing the entire team last week, at the same venue. The only crumbs, I guess, are that we did manage to come from behind a couple of times. And surely, surely, we won’t defend this badly again? Wrexham 5:3 Ipswich Town, 21/02/2026

Disney Princesses A bonkers game

and I can’t complain

but they wanted it Moore

in the pouring rain

of goals, the holes in our defence

were immense.

A shiny tractor, clapped out with dents.

Have the wheels fallen off?

The chassis bent?

Did we give up the cup

and defending for Lent?

The swashbuckling dragons played with fire

in gloves; everyone loves a trier.

We flattered where it mattered, but with less desire.

Shyer in the mire of a funeral, dire

in dresses.

The Rudolf Hess of our own messes.

Away dazed, helpless hapless princesses.

Deadwood, like an Edward who confesses

to passes being guessed

and there’s less of the presses.

STRESS?

YES!

All fur coats and tresses.

It’s par for the Racecourse

where no-one impresses.

So Town laid a table

and Wrexham dined.

At least for once

we came from behind.

Mind, I’m not blind, I know I’m being kind.

They brought home the bacon.

We choked on the rind.





