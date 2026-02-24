Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.33 - Unconventions
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Wednesday, 25th Feb 2026 13:12

Well this was much better, unconventionally so. A solid, largely untroubled away win, with a couple of unconventional goals. And even - unconventionally by Town’s standards - a penalty save. Suddenly we’re all unconventionally happy again!

Watford 0:2 Ipswich Town, 24/02/2026


Unconventions

And so the rollercoaster goes back to the top
and the fans on the forums who were flipping now flop.
A footballing example, a sample: exemplary.
Saturday’s slaughter a distant memory.

This one was unconventionally good.
Disrobing then probing till a Norwegian would
slice open with a rebounded half-volleyed scuff.
Like a sand wedge’s edge to get out of the rough.

The first half a warm bath, relaxed and controlled.
The odd scare but solid, stolid but bold.
The second half unconventionally the same.
Like a perfect snooker frame with no-one to blame.

My other half laughed as she passed in the hall
and wondered if Louza gets bullied at all.
“Louza by name” tickled inside her cranium
(I’m glad we’ve never played at the Wánkdorf Stadium).

Talking of all these unconventionals -
Ekwah threw the ball into Greaves’ unmentionables.
The socks-down way that Jack Clarke dances.
The opposition, stung Hornets, missing all their chances.

The chance is I’ve not seen such a mad McKenna
when a foul left him foul-mouthed racing like Senna
to the edge of his technical box interstitial
to have a little word with the fourth official.

Initial feelings were the pen was soft.
A gentle hand like a sparrow’s cough
on Ince who winced as his kneecaps caved.
But unconventionally the penalty was saved.

Before that Hirst nursed it in with his belly
for an unconventional evening in front of the telly.
A curry in a hurry shovelled down with a flurry
and a side of ‘unconventially professional win’,
no worry.




