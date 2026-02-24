|Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.33 - Unconventions
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Wednesday, 25th Feb 2026 13:12
Well this was much better, unconventionally so. A solid, largely untroubled away win, with a couple of unconventional goals. And even - unconventionally by Town’s standards - a penalty save. Suddenly we’re all unconventionally happy again!
Watford 0:2 Ipswich Town, 24/02/2026
And so the rollercoaster goes back to the top
This one was unconventionally good.
The first half a warm bath, relaxed and controlled.
My other half laughed as she passed in the hall
Talking of all these unconventionals -
The chance is I’ve not seen such a mad McKenna
Initial feelings were the pen was soft.
Before that Hirst nursed it in with his belly
