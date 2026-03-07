Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.36 - Bogies



My last poem involving this ref (v Preston), you might recall was less than flattering. Once again he dominates the match and the poem, nothing any ref should ever do. Have we wronged John Busby in some way? Or is he just useless? Picky when it comes to the small decisions and a bottlejob on the big ones. The crowd, and our bench (two of whom appeared to get booked for their protestations), were not impressed and Busby was escorted off by several security guards. Again. I nearly didn’t make this one due to a bit of a cold… and it was against a bogey team for Ipswich over the last few years. So the theme was set. A snotty nose, a bogeyman ref and a bogey team. I guess a draw, in the end, is not to be sneezed at! Ipswich Town 1:1 Leicester City, 07/03/2026

Bogies Busby’s back!

Hooray! Hurrah!

A ref you notice like a wailing police car

whines, and you’ll pine for VAR.

If he finds an eyetest, he might go far.

The same writ chef from the Preston game,

came in shame to claim his name

as the lamest ref in the hall of fame;

a fool, but he can’t take all the blame.

It’s plain this fogey, bogeyman

though rogue can’t carry the only can

for this missed kiss, remiss, a draw

like a ready salted crisp in a discount store.

We saw, in the first half, few green shoots

and shots like we’d swapped each others boots.

Routes and passes ballsed up quickly,

helped by the fussy Busby, slickly

turning us sick with a soft free kick

that Daka smacked neat, sweet as a crabstick.

After the break we broke but choked

in legions, until a Norwegian bloke

stroked home, a scrambled Egeli poked

and stoked up the crowd for a finish, bespoke.

But we spoke too soon, for the bogeyman joked;

bottled the pen (again), throttled our hopes.

The bogey team picked up a point, and I reason

it’s snot what we need at

this time of the season.

Treason, a lesion to winning cohesion

and I hope that’s the last

of that mucus secretion.





