|Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.36 - Bogies
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Sunday, 8th Mar 2026 16:58
My last poem involving this ref (v Preston), you might recall was less than flattering. Once again he dominates the match and the poem, nothing any ref should ever do.
Have we wronged John Busby in some way? Or is he just useless? Picky when it comes to the small decisions and a bottlejob on the big ones. The crowd, and our bench (two of whom appeared to get booked for their protestations), were not impressed and Busby was escorted off by several security guards. Again.
I nearly didn’t make this one due to a bit of a cold… and it was against a bogey team for Ipswich over the last few years. So the theme was set. A snotty nose, a bogeyman ref and a bogey team. I guess a draw, in the end, is not to be sneezed at!
Ipswich Town 1:1 Leicester City, 07/03/2026
Busby’s back!
