Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.37 - I Don’t Want To Write This Poem



Well I was angry. And speechless. And then I calmed down. Terrible defending at the end of the first half saw two conceded. Then a stirring second-half comeback to go 3-2 up - were we finally to get that ‘win from behind’? Nope. Another last minute dodgy decision around the penalty spot.

Two games in a row, at the cost of four crucial points. Work was quiet so I wrote this during office hours, before last night’s shock home defeat for Boro against Charlton. Which has cheered me up a lot more than when the poem spilled out. I genuinely didn’t feel like writing anything. But I set myself this challenge. And I owe it to you, my reader. The show must go on! Stoke City 3:3 Ipswich Town, 10/03/2026

I Don’t Want To Write This Poem I don’t want to write this poem.

All words feel stale, I’m emotionally frail.

I’ve been through a wringer with a sting in the tail.

I could bash out some words, or a final nail,

but I don’t want to write this poem. I don’t want to write this poem.

I don’t wanna rake over every mistake,

the shaky defending or the ending of heartbreak.

For luck’s sake, don’t make me, can I comfort-eat cake?

‘cause I don’t want to write this poem. I don’t want to write this poem.

I might cry or laugh at the last ten of the first half,

daft decisions, fore and aft.

The lapse, the crap gaps so vast there’s a draught.

So no I don’t want to write this poem. I don’t want to write this poem.

From 2-0 down to leading 3-2.

Wes smacked, Jack cracked and Geroge slipped through,

playing like they’re special, not on Special Brew, YOU…

want that as the end of this poem. I don’t want to write this poem.

The comeback win was on, was a thing,

but it saw me grin and got in the bin.

My patience, on rations, now painfully thin.

So I don’t want to write this poem. I don’t want to write this poem.

I was choked up, broke, then briefly Stoked

before the ref got in on a worn-thin joke

at The Potters, like my downfall plotters, happiness revoked.

So I’m not gonna write this poem.





