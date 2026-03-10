|Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.37 - I Don’t Want To Write This Poem
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Thursday, 12th Mar 2026 12:59
Well I was angry. And speechless. And then I calmed down. Terrible defending at the end of the first half saw two conceded. Then a stirring second-half comeback to go 3-2 up - were we finally to get that ‘win from behind’?
Nope. Another last minute dodgy decision around the penalty spot.
Work was quiet so I wrote this during office hours, before last night’s shock home defeat for Boro against Charlton. Which has cheered me up a lot more than when the poem spilled out. I genuinely didn’t feel like writing anything. But I set myself this challenge. And I owe it to you, my reader. The show must go on!
Stoke City 3:3 Ipswich Town, 10/03/2026
I don’t want to write this poem.
I don’t want to write this poem.
I don’t want to write this poem.
I don’t want to write this poem.
I don’t want to write this poem.
I don’t want to write this poem.
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs by The_Flashing_Smile
Blogs 297 bloggers
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.37 - I Don’t Want To Write This Poem by The_Flashing_Smile
Well I was angry. And speechless. And then I calmed down. Terrible defending at the end of the first half saw two conceded. Then a stirring second-half comeback to go 3-2 up - were we finally to get that ‘win from behind’?
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.36 - Bogies by The_Flashing_Smile
My last poem involving this ref (v Preston), you might recall was less than flattering. Once again he dominates the match and the poem, nothing any ref should ever do.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.35 - A Matusiwa Smile by The_Flashing_Smile
This was tense. Hull came to battle hard, defend deep, and hit us on the break if they could. And they did a pretty decent job of it, despite, bizarrely, not actually fashioning an effort on target. So why did it feel so tense then?!
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.34 - A Variety Of Jams by The_Flashing_Smile
I think you, the reader of these poems, needs to feel my pain. This weekend it wasn’t with the football, which was excellent. Instead it was a traffic jam on the A12 heading back to my mum’s in Essex, which I was in, and not moving, for three hours. I managed to weave that into this poem, so it wasn’t a total waste.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.33 - Unconventions by The_Flashing_Smile
Well this was much better, unconventionally so. A solid, largely untroubled away win, with a couple of unconventional goals. And even - unconventionally by Town’s standards - a penalty save. Suddenly we’re all unconventionally happy again!