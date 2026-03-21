Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.39 - Pains In The Neck



At the end of my last intro I said, “See you again for more of the same next week”. Well we probably would’ve loved a repeat of last week now, wouldn’t we?! Blimey. I’ve had a pain in the neck since Saturday, presumably from one too many pillows while staying at my mum’s. Failing to beat Millwall was a pain in the neck too, but then we were probably happy with a point by the end. Then another pain in the neck turned up for a tour of Portman Road.

A massive misstep by the club. I’m hopeful that all these pains will clear up quickly and not leave the club (or me) too adversely affected. And I really don’t want more of the same next week, thank you! Ipswich Town 1:1 Millwall, 21/03/2026

Pains In The Neck It’s correct,

I’ve collected a pain in the neck,

and it’s not her indoors this time (I checked).

I’ve not been down to a discotheque,

for a sec, but heck, it’s like I’ve been decked.

It’s actual, literal, from little effect.

Fecked by too many pillows, now I’m wrecked.

Floored by feathers of too high a spec,

my trapezius squeezed like a chief exec

who’s stressed, did impress, but let’s be explicit

- has made a right mess of a political visit.

Pivot! It’s not hard to not solicit.

A pain in the neck’s not wanted, is it?

And early kick offs are a pain in the neck

when flecks of sleep creep into your v-neck.

You’ve battered the Lions for nigh-on a half

and laugh in your scarf as you knock the top off the possession graph,

DAFT - craft shots on the deck

or the Lions roar back and that’s a pain in the neck.

And players out injured, suspended, outmuscled

and hanging on, desperate, in the hustle and bustle

at the business end, defend for a flawed-draw.

The subs lacked impact, in fact poor.

A little bit soft underneath, like Shrek.

A fair score, but I’m sore

from pains in the neck.





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