|Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.39 - Pains In The Neck
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Thursday, 26th Mar 2026 09:18
At the end of my last intro I said, “See you again for more of the same next week”.
Well we probably would’ve loved a repeat of last week now, wouldn’t we?! Blimey.
I’ve had a pain in the neck since Saturday, presumably from one too many pillows while staying at my mum’s. Failing to beat Millwall was a pain in the neck too, but then we were probably happy with a point by the end.
Then another pain in the neck turned up for a tour of Portman Road.
I’m hopeful that all these pains will clear up quickly and not leave the club (or me) too adversely affected.
And I really don’t want more of the same next week, thank you!
Ipswich Town 1:1 Millwall, 21/03/2026
It’s correct,
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs by The_Flashing_Smile
Blogs 298 bloggers
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.39 - Pains In The Neck by The_Flashing_Smile
At the end of my last intro I said, “See you again for more of the same next week”.
The Evolution of Referees by essexccc
The quality of officials - or lack of it - has taken up a lot of space in Town discussions in the last two weeks or so. Personally, I have been appalled at the penalty decisions which have cost us four points - assuming we had scored the spot-kicks we should have had. And you could extend that to six, if you include the Preston game.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.38 - Shockaholics by The_Flashing_Smile
It’s been an interesting week or so, to say the least.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.37 - I Don’t Want To Write This Poem by The_Flashing_Smile
Well I was angry. And speechless. And then I calmed down. Terrible defending at the end of the first half saw two conceded. Then a stirring second-half comeback to go 3-2 up - were we finally to get that ‘win from behind’?