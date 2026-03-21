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Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.39 - Pains In The Neck
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Thursday, 26th Mar 2026 09:18

At the end of my last intro I said, “See you again for more of the same next week”.

Well we probably would’ve loved a repeat of last week now, wouldn’t we?! Blimey.

I’ve had a pain in the neck since Saturday, presumably from one too many pillows while staying at my mum’s. Failing to beat Millwall was a pain in the neck too, but then we were probably happy with a point by the end.

Then another pain in the neck turned up for a tour of Portman Road.
A massive misstep by the club.

I’m hopeful that all these pains will clear up quickly and not leave the club (or me) too adversely affected.

And I really don’t want more of the same next week, thank you!

Ipswich Town 1:1 Millwall, 21/03/2026


Pains In The Neck

It’s correct,
I’ve collected a pain in the neck,
and it’s not her indoors this time (I checked).
I’ve not been down to a discotheque,
for a sec, but heck, it’s like I’ve been decked.
It’s actual, literal, from little effect.
Fecked by too many pillows, now I’m wrecked.
Floored by feathers of too high a spec,
my trapezius squeezed like a chief exec
who’s stressed, did impress, but let’s be explicit
- has made a right mess of a political visit.
Pivot! It’s not hard to not solicit.
A pain in the neck’s not wanted, is it?
And early kick offs are a pain in the neck
when flecks of sleep creep into your v-neck.
You’ve battered the Lions for nigh-on a half
and laugh in your scarf as you knock the top off the possession graph,
DAFT - craft shots on the deck
or the Lions roar back and that’s a pain in the neck.
And players out injured, suspended, outmuscled
and hanging on, desperate, in the hustle and bustle
at the business end, defend for a flawed-draw.
The subs lacked impact, in fact poor.
A little bit soft underneath, like Shrek.
A fair score, but I’m sore
from pains in the neck.




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