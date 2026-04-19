|Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.43 - Monk-y Business
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Monday, 20th Apr 2026 13:59
This was a battle that swung one way then the other, ending in a probably fair draw.
Ipswich Town 2:2 Middlesbrough, 19/04/2026
I saw a monk get off the train.
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Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.43 - Monk-y Business by The_Flashing_Smile
This was a battle that swung one way then the other, ending in a probably fair draw. And I saw a monk on the train.
No One Likes Us, Do We Care? by tractorboykent
Scrolling through some socials after the Boro game, I was surprised at the level of antipathy expressed toward us. Although it was based largely on a view that the late penalty was dodgy, it actually went much further and painted a picture of us as a universally disliked club.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.42 - Expecting by The_Flashing_Smile
Oh dear. Can we just forget this one? The poem’s short, let’s just get this over with and move onto Sunday. The less said the better.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.41 - Rocks by The_Flashing_Smile
I don’t know about you, but I’m still grinning.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.40 - Fart Exhibition by The_Flashing_Smile
A win. Up to second with two games in hand. That’s all you really need to say about this one.