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Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.43 - Monk-y Business
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Monday, 20th Apr 2026 13:59

This was a battle that swung one way then the other, ending in a probably fair draw.
And I saw a monk on the train.

Ipswich Town 2:2 Middlesbrough, 19/04/2026


Monk-y Business

I saw a monk get off the train.
Something you don’t see every day.
I don’t know if he was off to the game
but I like to think he had a little pray
er…
sorry if I acted a bit distracted,
sidetracked from this ding-dong, enacted.
Extracting fingernails, or chewed to the arm.
Drama, far from inner calm.
A psalm of hardship, an ascendency switch.
If suffering’s your thing then welcome to the Ipswich pitch;
rich endeavour, and no half-measure,
attack, track back and turn your back on earthly pleasure.
A biblical match with a catch; a brace
for both teams, a point scratched and snatched in the race
for second place,
sins not disciplined enough to grab it.
Like the monk on the train
now we need a winning habit.




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