Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.43 - Monk-y Business



This was a battle that swung one way then the other, ending in a probably fair draw.

And I saw a monk on the train. Ipswich Town 2:2 Middlesbrough, 19/04/2026

Monk-y Business I saw a monk get off the train.

Something you don’t see every day.

I don’t know if he was off to the game

but I like to think he had a little pray

er…

sorry if I acted a bit distracted,

sidetracked from this ding-dong, enacted.

Extracting fingernails, or chewed to the arm.

Drama, far from inner calm.

A psalm of hardship, an ascendency switch.

If suffering’s your thing then welcome to the Ipswich pitch;

rich endeavour, and no half-measure,

attack, track back and turn your back on earthly pleasure.

A biblical match with a catch; a brace

for both teams, a point scratched and snatched in the race

for second place,

sins not disciplined enough to grab it.

Like the monk on the train

now we need a winning habit.





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