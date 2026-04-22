Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.44 - Stress



One word sums this game up. And the rest of the season, I imagine. Charlton Athletic 1:2 Ipswich Town, 22/04/2026

Stress Stress is away on a Wednesday in

the Championship, business end, needing a win.

Stress is a loose cross, across your own box,

from a left-back who should be left back in the stocks.

Stress is a parry, and nobody blocks.

Stress is a goal down with seconds on our clocks.

Stress is a wobble as the opposition gobble

up the yards,

breaking fast and you

can barely string a pass.

Rattled, your winger battled, trying.

Dying on his arse.

Then you plunder from some wonder

under a Valley floodlight.

Furlong, on song, a brief relief

from stress: a respite.

Stress is getting on top but not

slotting shots away.

Stress: Azon azoff night,

(quite similar to the day!)

Stress is a pressure penalty

that squirms beneath the keeper.

Stress is a slow clock’s tick tocks,

like a solid rock, a creeper

through eight minutes of added time.

By bedtime I’m a mess.

Thanks to the gods, ironically even

the one who invented

stress.





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