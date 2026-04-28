Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.46 - That’s Entertainment, Revisited

An extraordinary, pulsating, end-to-end-ding-dong of a game.

Fantastic entertainment; what football should always be about.

One game now left, three points still required.

Oh, and apologies to Paul Weller.

Southampton 2:2 Ipswich Town, 28/04/2026



That’s Entertainment, Revisited

Sky cameras and a screaming St Mary’s.

Pneumatic Leif’s legs ripping up the left wing.

A whistle wailing, two armies howling.

Teams with the brakes off under floodlights blinking.

That’s entertainment.

A smash of tackles and a rumble of boots.

Electric pace and Jaden ripping up the pitch, shoots.

A Spanish fluff and a stumbling Burns snatch.

O’Shea blocking; Greaves kicking the balls.

That’s entertainment.

The saves of Walton and a prime-time Burns smash.

Ecstatic Town fans on a windy Wednesday.

Responding quick, a Saints slapstick freekick.

Wrong-footed Walton and a breach of the wall.

That’s entertainment.

Coming close on 60, Jaden’s curled warning.

Larin sees a gap in tied-up full-backs.

Saints go marching, the ball’s in; arching.

Scream at the telly and I wish I was on holiday.

That’s entertainment.

A sinking dream, beamed-straight McAteer.

Hugging the sofa and the smell of agony.

A hungry Clarke snaps, tricky Town claw back.

Scaring the neighbours as I run around the living room.

That’s entertainment.

Four more chances in the dying embers.

A just-wide header and a post smacked with attitude.

Pulsating, agonising, Clarke finger-tipped.

Ending with a whistle, this bristling affair.

I’d say that’s entertainment.