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Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.46 - That’s Entertainment, Revisited
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Thursday, 30th Apr 2026 09:31

An extraordinary, pulsating, end-to-end-ding-dong of a game.
Fantastic entertainment; what football should always be about.
One game now left, three points still required.

Oh, and apologies to Paul Weller.

Southampton 2:2 Ipswich Town, 28/04/2026


That’s Entertainment, Revisited

Sky cameras and a screaming St Mary’s.
Pneumatic Leif’s legs ripping up the left wing.
A whistle wailing, two armies howling.
Teams with the brakes off under floodlights blinking.

That’s entertainment.

A smash of tackles and a rumble of boots.
Electric pace and Jaden ripping up the pitch, shoots.
A Spanish fluff and a stumbling Burns snatch.
O’Shea blocking; Greaves kicking the balls.

That’s entertainment.

The saves of Walton and a prime-time Burns smash.
Ecstatic Town fans on a windy Wednesday.
Responding quick, a Saints slapstick freekick.
Wrong-footed Walton and a breach of the wall.

That’s entertainment.

Coming close on 60, Jaden’s curled warning.
Larin sees a gap in tied-up full-backs.
Saints go marching, the ball’s in; arching.
Scream at the telly and I wish I was on holiday.

That’s entertainment.

A sinking dream, beamed-straight McAteer.
Hugging the sofa and the smell of agony.
A hungry Clarke snaps, tricky Town claw back.
Scaring the neighbours as I run around the living room.

That’s entertainment.

Four more chances in the dying embers.
A just-wide header and a post smacked with attitude.
Pulsating, agonising, Clarke finger-tipped.
Ending with a whistle, this bristling affair.

I’d say that’s entertainment.




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