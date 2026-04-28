|Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.46 - That’s Entertainment, Revisited
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Thursday, 30th Apr 2026 09:31
An extraordinary, pulsating, end-to-end-ding-dong of a game.
Oh, and apologies to Paul Weller.
Southampton 2:2 Ipswich Town, 28/04/2026
Sky cameras and a screaming St Mary’s.
That’s entertainment.
A smash of tackles and a rumble of boots.
That’s entertainment.
The saves of Walton and a prime-time Burns smash.
That’s entertainment.
Coming close on 60, Jaden’s curled warning.
That’s entertainment.
A sinking dream, beamed-straight McAteer.
That’s entertainment.
Four more chances in the dying embers.
I’d say that’s entertainment.
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Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.46 - That’s Entertainment, Revisited by The_Flashing_Smile
An extraordinary, pulsating, end-to-end-ding-dong of a game. Fantastic entertainment; what football should always be about. One game now left, three points still required.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.45 - The Point by The_Flashing_Smile
I’m running out of words for these intros. The poem says it all. A point was needed, and we got it. Two poems left (hopefully). Three points required.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.44 - Stress by The_Flashing_Smile
One word sums this game up. And the rest of the season, I imagine.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.43 - Monk-y Business by The_Flashing_Smile
This was a battle that swung one way then the other, ending in a probably fair draw. And I saw a monk on the train.
No One Likes Us, Do We Care? by tractorboykent
Scrolling through some socials after the Boro game, I was surprised at the level of antipathy expressed toward us. Although it was based largely on a view that the late penalty was dodgy, it actually went much further and painted a picture of us as a universally disliked club.