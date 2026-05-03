Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of ITFC. No.47 - We’re Going Up Again!



When we look back on this game dispassionately, we’ll probably see it as comfortable. It didn’t feel it at the time, even with the two early goals. There was always a nagging doubt that if QPR somehow pulled one back, things would get nervy. Thankfully they didn’t, the third released the tension and the party started. That’s it! Back in the Prem… and also my final poem (for this season at least). All 46 league games turned into verse, plus a bonus one for the abandoned game at Blackburn. Thank you all for reading and for drifting over onto my socials as I started recording them as well (details below). It’s been a fun little project and I’m now hoping to release the full set as a promotion poetry book! Keep an eye on TWTD for details. If anyone wants to submit a quote that might go on the cover, feel free to leave one in the comments. Real names or TWTD names, either are fine! https://x.com/TheLinesmanPoet

https://youtube.com/@beardiver

https://www.tiktok.com/@thebea

https://www.instagram.com/thel Ipswich Town 3:0 QPR, 03/05/2026

We’re Going Up Again! Anxiety, like grief,

comes in waves.

And on days like this day’s day

it gets frayed,

and afraid,

despite the goal in sight

and the right plans laid.

The plight is that the Rs might like

to gatecrash this bash

with their own smash and grab lowlight,

right?

’No pain, no gain’ has a grain of truth

and is proof that football’s

a funny old game. But then we came -

out of the traps like a freight train on oiled tracks.

Spoiled. A quick one-two, no chance to relax.

Off-the-cuff-scruffy, but enough,

and like excited puppies,

we’re too chuffed to complain. Pain eased,

but then seventy minutes teased, like a mistress.

And this is

meant to be a breeze!

A hot day seemed to freeze, wheezed along, squeezed.

Stomach knots, soft shots and hard cheese.

A pay-day yet to be seized.

A swingers party swinging,

but you’ve forgotten your keys. It’s a disease,

being compelled to second guess

and count the seconds in threes.

Hands in the air, reaching for redemption,

breaching the gap on a one-chance-act

trapeze.

Close to a tear.

And who thought McAteer would pop up here,

his personal story arc not crappy

but the bees’ knees?

Is it possible to overdose on happy? Dreams skirting the seams of the pitch

were suddenly released like a hard-to-reach itch.

Running to Dara and McKenna’s men.

Job done.

We’re going up again.





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