|Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of ITFC. No.47 - We’re Going Up Again!
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Sunday, 3rd May 2026 13:57
When we look back on this game dispassionately, we’ll probably see it as comfortable. It didn’t feel it at the time, even with the two early goals. There was always a nagging doubt that if QPR somehow pulled one back, things would get nervy.
Thankfully they didn’t, the third released the tension and the party started.
That’s it! Back in the Prem… and also my final poem (for this season at least). All 46 league games turned into verse, plus a bonus one for the abandoned game at Blackburn.
Thank you all for reading and for drifting over onto my socials as I started recording them as well (details below). It’s been a fun little project and I’m now hoping to release the full set as a promotion poetry book! Keep an eye on TWTD for details.
If anyone wants to submit a quote that might go on the cover, feel free to leave one in the comments. Real names or TWTD names, either are fine!
https://x.com/TheLinesmanPoet
Ipswich Town 3:0 QPR, 03/05/2026
Anxiety, like grief,
But then we came -
Pain eased,
It’s a disease,
Dreams skirting the seams of the pitch
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Blogs by The_Flashing_Smile
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Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of ITFC. No.47 - We’re Going Up Again! by The_Flashing_Smile
When we look back on this game dispassionately, we’ll probably see it as comfortable. It didn’t feel it at the time, even with the two early goals. There was always a nagging doubt that if QPR somehow pulled one back, things would get nervy.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.46 - That’s Entertainment, Revisited by The_Flashing_Smile
An extraordinary, pulsating, end-to-end-ding-dong of a game. Fantastic entertainment; what football should always be about. One game now left, three points still required.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.45 - The Point by The_Flashing_Smile
I’m running out of words for these intros. The poem says it all. A point was needed, and we got it. Two poems left (hopefully). Three points required.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.44 - Stress by The_Flashing_Smile
One word sums this game up. And the rest of the season, I imagine.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.43 - Monk-y Business by The_Flashing_Smile
This was a battle that swung one way then the other, ending in a probably fair draw. And I saw a monk on the train.