|Between The Lines, Special Edition - We Haven’t Got Super Kieran McKenna
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Friday, 19th Jun 2026 13:40
Well, I didn't expect or want to write this poem as a bookend to the last season.
But when Kieran McKenna decided to up sticks and take a break, I kind of had to do a tribute. I hope there's enough humour in it and it's not like he's died!
I'll do a recording of this for the socials, in the morning probably.
Socials here;
https://x.com/TheLinesmanPoet
Book of the last season - endorsed by a Mr. Phil Ham - coming out soon (when I get time to finish it!)
We haven’t got super Kieran McKenna.
It’s seems, we’d gone from 20 years of best laid plans that hurt
Soon, many a vanquished enemy over land and sea
But all good things that gods send must end.
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