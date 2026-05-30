Between The Lines, Special Edition - We Haven’t Got Super Kieran McKenna



Well, I didn't expect or want to write this poem as a bookend to the last season. But when Kieran McKenna decided to up sticks and take a break, I kind of had to do a tribute. I hope there's enough humour in it and it's not like he's died! I'll do a recording of this for the socials, in the morning probably.

Read it in your own voice now and then later see how it worked in my head! Socials here;

https://www.tiktok.com/@thebeardiverse



https://x.com/TheLinesmanPoet Book of the last season - endorsed by a Mr. Phil Ham - coming out soon (when I get time to finish it!)

We Haven’t Got Super Kieran McKenna We haven’t got super Kieran McKenna.

I don’t know exactly what this means.

To the Prem, he took us back.

Again. We did not lack

special occasions, pitch invasions, dreams. It’s seems, we’d gone from 20 years of best laid plans that hurt

to a town full of Town fans, proud in a Town shirt.

Dirt, sweat, hard work.

A ship turned around

and a lighthouse blinking through the murk. Soon, many a vanquished enemy over land and sea

on his CV; Hull at home, away at Coventry and Barnsley.

Going mental at Sarmiento, Saints at home.

Even doubling the scum, bubbling, fun.

It’s fun when your dreams, like Philogene, can roam. But all good things that gods send must end.

The perfect blend… is always on loan.

So with cracks in voices, dust in the eyes and lumps in the throat

we must push the life raft from the boat

and by ourselves, float.

Accept the implausible plot twist,

like Murder, She Wrote.

And note that he will be missed,

I insist, by the pros and rows at Portman Road.

From highs to lows.

We just need to figure out, now

where the statue goes.





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