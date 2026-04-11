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Norwich City 0 v 2 Ipswich Town
EFL Championship
Saturday, 11th April 2026 Kick-off 12:30

Norwich City v Ipswich Town Match Gallery

Photos: Matchday Images and additional photos from Action Images
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