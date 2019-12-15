ITFC Women's Match Postponed

Sunday, 15th Dec 2019 10:33 ITFC Womenâ€™s home game against AFC Basildon at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe this afternoon has been postponed due to an unplayable surface. The Tractor Girls, who are top of FAWNL Division One South East, travel to face Leyton Orient at the Mile End Stadium next Sunday (KO 2pm) with their next home match the third round FA Cup tie against Portsmouth on Sunday 5th January (KO 2pm). Play Football, Lose Weight

