Sears and Morris in Action For U23s

Monday, 16th Dec 2019 11:34 Freddie Sears and Ben Morris will continue their comebacks from injury when the U23s host Crystal Palace at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm). The strike pair, who had been out since February with ACL injuries, will be playing their second games for the U23s having featured in last week’s 4-1 defeat at Millwall. Sears said last week he hoped he would be available for consideration for the first-team squad ahead of Saturday’s game at Portsmouth. Ben Folami is also in the side facing the Eagles, who are eighth in the Professional Development League Two South table, one place ahead of the Blues on goal difference. Released midfielder Grant Ward again starts as he continues his comeback from his ACL injury but maanger Paul Lambert has repeatedly said he has no plans to re-sign the former Tottenham man. U23s: Przybek, Ward, Cotter, McGavin, Ndaba, Hughes, El Mizouni, Folami, Morris, Dobra, Sears. Subs: Alley, Smith, Gibbs, Scott, K Brown. Play Football, Lose Weight

ArnieM added 12:16 - Dec 16

So if Freddie plays today I can’t see him being in team for Saturday. Surely Sats game is too close ? 2

SamWhiteUK added 12:54 - Dec 16

I'm really looking forward to seeing Freddie play in the first team again. Top pro and deserves an opportunity 2

WeWereZombies added 13:46 - Dec 16

Lambert played down Sears's optimism in the press conference before the Bristol Rovers game, didn't he?



But it looks like another Town side with three up front, if this is a trend that is persisted with and then made to work it will make for a much more exiting brand of football. 0

blue86 added 14:32 - Dec 16

Be good to have Freddie back, think bringing him back to the 1st team this year might be to soon. But early/mid January might be more realistic if he continues progressing. Would like to have freddie, norwood, Jackson and Keane all competing to be in a two man strike force moving forward. Coyb 1

tractorboybig added 15:22 - Dec 16

i am sure lambert wants him back, its the only man likely to take us up 0

Michael101 added 16:04 - Dec 16

The game on 4than at Exeter in the least g paint pot thing

would be the usual time for him.and if he knocks in a couple of goals it might wake up the three main strikers.win win all round😄😃😁😈 1

