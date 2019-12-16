Sears and Morris in Action For U23s
Monday, 16th Dec 2019 11:34
Freddie Sears and Ben Morris will continue their comebacks from injury when the U23s host Crystal Palace at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm).
The strike pair, who had been out since February with ACL injuries, will be playing their second games for the U23s having featured in last week’s 4-1 defeat at Millwall.
Sears said last week he hoped he would be available for consideration for the first-team squad ahead of Saturday’s game at Portsmouth.
Ben Folami is also in the side facing the Eagles, who are eighth in the Professional Development League Two South table, one place ahead of the Blues on goal difference.
Released midfielder Grant Ward again starts as he continues his comeback from his ACL injury but maanger Paul Lambert has repeatedly said he has no plans to re-sign the former Tottenham man.
U23s: Przybek, Ward, Cotter, McGavin, Ndaba, Hughes, El Mizouni, Folami, Morris, Dobra, Sears. Subs: Alley, Smith, Gibbs, Scott, K Brown.
Photo: TWTD
