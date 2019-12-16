Sears Continues Comeback as Cotter Nets Winner for U23s

Monday, 16th Dec 2019 15:50 by Blair Ferguson Freddie Sears completed another hour on his return from injury as Barry Cotterâ€™s stunning second-half volley saw Ipswich Townâ€™s U23s come from behind to beat Crystal Palace U23s 2-1 at Playford Road. Ipswich looked to be in trouble when Palace went ahead in the seventh minute, but they continued their good attacking play to find a leveller through Armando Dobra before Cotter showed some individual class to volley in a winner 17 minutes from time. Sears started wide on the left as he continued his comeback from an ACL injury along with Ben Morris and Grant Ward, who both played 90 minutes, Ward, who was released in the summer is continuing his recovery from his injury with the Blues, began the game at right-back before moving to the wing on the hour mark. Despite Town starting well and showing positive signs with quick attacking passes, it was Palace who took the lead. A ball across the box found Jason Lokilo in space and he took a touch before firing the ball across goal into the bottom left corner. The visitors stepped up their attacking intent in the 11th minute and broke on the counter following an Ipswich freekick, but with players in black shirts waiting for the ball from the left went straight to Adam Przybek in the Ipswich goal. But in the 15th minute, Townâ€™s quick passing paid off. After some build-up, Dobra played the ball to Ben Folami on the edge of the box who in turn played a sharp pass into the area. A fortunate touch off a Palace player saw it fall to Dobra who calmly placed it into the bottom right corner. Ipswich continued to press the visitors with Ndaba squandering a good chance from a corner and Morris scuffing a similar opportunity from a corner after the ball rolled towards him in the box. It was 10 minutes before the break until Palace started to threaten again. Przybek had to be alert to push away a dangerous cross at the near post and had to display equally quick reactions to tip a shot over from the edge of the area. There was a chance for Ipswich to go into half-time in front when Folami headed a high ball into the path of Sears who broke towards goal and attempted to poke the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper, but Dion Curtis-Henryâ€™s outstretched leg block the effort. Ipswich made an identically quick start to the second half with Morrisâ€™s low ball across the box finding Sears unmarked at the back post, with him unable to guide in from a tight angle. A teasing Ward cross required a great clearance to take it away from danger before Brett McGavin dragged a shot wide of the left post moments later. The best chance of the second half then fell for Idris El Mizouni in the 52nd minute. A well-pitched cross from Sears floated into the path of the Tunisia international, who sent a header flying goalwards. However, it cannoned off the bar and away from danger. Just as in the first half, Palace began to come back into the match after a slow start. Przybek did well to get down to his left to push away Giovanni McGregorâ€™s stinging right-foot shot from inside the box, and a simple back post header was put wide by Palace on the hour mark. The chances started to dry up for both sides, and it was almost 15 minutes before the next opportunity. Throughout the game, El Mizouni had looked for a near post runner at corners with little joy, but in the 73rd minute, Cotter moved forward unopposed and sent a right-foot volley with the inside of his foot flying into the Palace net to give Ipswich the lead. Ten minutes later, the Irishman came close to replicating his goal, but the Palace defence managed to block the effort as it headed towards the net. Before this game, Sears expressed his desire to be involved in Saturdayâ€™s first-team squad to face Portsmouth, and his 60-minute display suggested he is working his way towards that. The former West Ham and Colchester man missed two good chances on goal which would undoubtedly be down to a forgivable lack of match sharpness, but the rest of his performance was energetic and didnâ€™t look as though he was holding back. The win is the U23sâ€™ first in four attempts and sees them leapfrog Crystal Palace into eighth place in the Professional Development League Two South table. U23s: Przybek, Ward, McGavin, Ndaba, Cotter, Hughes (K Brown 83), Dobra, El Mizouni, Morris, Folami, Sears (Smith 61'. Unused: Alley, Scott, Gibbs. Play Football, Lose Weight

ringwoodblue added 15:58 - Dec 16

He just needs to score a few goals as his confidence will be low after such a long injury lay off.



Hope he will help restore us to winning ways over the Xmas period. Have always liked Freddie and itâ€™s great to have him back. 9

BullardsMagicMullet added 16:01 - Dec 16

Were was Cotter on Saturday? 7

Radlett_blue added 16:34 - Dec 16

I think the fact that Cotter switched off twice against Coventry, leading to both their goals, means that Lambert doesn't trust him to start in a back 4. 2

SamWhiteUK added 16:41 - Dec 16

So did Palace or Town score in the 15th minute? 0

Suffolkboy added 16:57 - Dec 16

Can only be good news ; the tone of the report is most definitely positive and physical progress from FS ,and others, promises optimism for the future â€” but for certain PL wonâ€™t want any fences rushed !

I do believe, however , that a 1st Team return for Freddie Sears would be a revelation and that his running and commitment alongside Keane and Norwood would bring both excitement and goals to Town !

COYB 1

PhilTWTD added 17:30 - Dec 16

SamWhiteUK



Palace, amended! 0

JustBeingSivell added 17:33 - Dec 16

Why not try Cotter in a more advanced role he obviously has pace and can beat players and nobody has made either wing role their own. 5

midastouch added 17:49 - Dec 16

Dobra for the first team! I think he will have learned from his red card against Accrington Stanley and prior to that he had looked lively after coming on. He looked much more lively than the rest of them. 6

martin587 added 18:05 - Dec 16

Great to see Freddie back.Hope to see him in the team very soon.He has been greatly missed. 5

runningout added 18:06 - Dec 16

We have missed Freddie Sears! Jordan Roberts doesnâ€™t seem to have stepped in to make a impression. Might help him if he thought about self improvement in playing rather than how lovely he looks 2

dukey44 added 18:35 - Dec 16

If Norwood can get his act together and start remembering how 1 on 1 is meant to work, him and Sears could form a lethal partnership. Hopefully Sears could be like a new signing in this leagueðŸ¤žðŸ¤ž 5

dirtydingusmagee added 19:14 - Dec 16

really want Freddie back, but needs to be fully fit. 1

ThaiBlue added 19:22 - Dec 16

Good 2 see freddie on his way back will hopefully take over from jackson and hit a few goals which we are very short of. 2

