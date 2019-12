Gibbs Signs First Pro Deal

Monday, 16th Dec 2019 19:29 Young midfielder Liam Gibbs has put pen to paper on his first professional deal having turned 17 today. The deal runs to the summer of 2021. Bury St Edmunds-based Gibbs made his first-team debut as a sub in the Leasing.com Trophy tie at Colchester. "I’m absolutely buzzing. It’s something I’ve always dreamed of," he told the club site. "To finally get a first-team pro contact, I’m honoured at the opportunity. "The appearance for the first team was probably the highlight of the last few months. I’m just thankful to the gaffer for giving me the opportunity." First-year scholar Gibbs is a regular for the U18s and has also featured for the U23s this season. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photos: TWTD/ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Sporall added 20:26 - Dec 16

Congratulations. Here's to a potential first team future. 6

Upthetown1970 added 21:02 - Dec 16

This is fantastic news. Well done Liam look forward to seeing you in the first team. Brilliant move by the club. Top top talent. 4

Saxonblue74 added 21:08 - Dec 16

Good luck Liam. Lads like you coming through are essential for the future of the club, more so having seen the recent figures published! 5

FAcup78 added 22:05 - Dec 16

Congratulations Liam. This lad has caught my eye every time I've watched him play. Very exciting talent and the club must think so too to give him a contract on his 17th birthday. Well done lad. 4

Ericgates12 added 22:27 - Dec 16

Well done Liam. Very creative midfielder the club have done very well keeping hold of him as I know lots of Premier league clubs are sniffing around him. Well done Ipswich securing such a talented youngster. Big well done to all at the academy producing another player we can call our own. Home grown lads love them. See you in the first team soon. 4

shaneforeman added 07:44 - Dec 17

Congratulations Liam and happy 17th birthday. Hopefully this sorts out the creativity problems we have in the final 3rd. All the very best for the future. 2

Juryisout added 13:53 - Dec 17

Congratulations Liam and deserved, but slightly disappointing they couldn’t offer a longer contract as it runs out the same time as his scholarship would have done? Looks like it’s just a short term thing to inflate his value ready to be sold on? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments