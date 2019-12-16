Gibbs Signs First Pro Deal
Monday, 16th Dec 2019 19:29
Young midfielder Liam Gibbs has put pen to paper on his first professional deal having turned 17 today. The deal runs to the summer of 2021.
Bury St Edmunds-based Gibbs made his first-team debut as a sub in the Leasing.com Trophy tie at Colchester.
"Iâ€™m absolutely buzzing. Itâ€™s something Iâ€™ve always dreamed of," he told the club site. "To finally get a first-team pro contact, Iâ€™m honoured at the opportunity.
"The appearance for the first team was probably the highlight of the last few months. Iâ€™m just thankful to the gaffer for giving me the opportunity."
First-year scholar Gibbs is a regular for the U18s and has also featured for the U23s this season.
Photos: TWTD/ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 269 bloggers
Politics and Ipswich Town by ElephantintheRoom
You might just have noticed that the TWTD Forum is awash with political comment. Annoying for some perhaps, who only want to discuss Norwoodâ€™s fitness â€“ but surely no bad thing, given the stark choices facing us at a critical time in the countryâ€™s history?
The Story Behind the Billy Kee Banner by ThatMuhrenCross
Sunday's defeat to Accrington Stanley was the first real low point of what has been a fantastic season following Ipswich Town. The performance on the field was nowhere near the standards we'd expect of a team that was flying high at the top of the table.
History Boys and Renaissance Men by Stowmarket
How many of us who were fortunate enough to have followed ITFC back in 1980 realised at the time that we were indeed blessed to be around to witness the greatest ever Ipswich Town side?
Round Three: Eagle by Kropotkin123
Introduction
Par was set at five points from one win and two draws. We managed to get a haul of seven points, which means we were two under par. Google promises me that this is an eagle.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]