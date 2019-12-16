Gibbs Signs First Pro Deal

Monday, 16th Dec 2019 19:29 Young midfielder Liam Gibbs has put pen to paper on his first professional deal having turned 17 today. The deal runs to the summer of 2021. Bury St Edmunds-based Gibbs made his first-team debut as a sub in the Leasing.com Trophy tie at Colchester. "Iâ€™m absolutely buzzing. Itâ€™s something Iâ€™ve always dreamed of," he told the club site. "To finally get a first-team pro contact, Iâ€™m honoured at the opportunity. "The appearance for the first team was probably the highlight of the last few months. Iâ€™m just thankful to the gaffer for giving me the opportunity." First-year scholar Gibbs is a regular for the U18s and has also featured for the U23s this season. Play Football, Lose Weight

Sporall added 20:26 - Dec 16

Congratulations. Here's to a potential first team future. 6

Upthetown1970 added 21:02 - Dec 16

This is fantastic news. Well done Liam look forward to seeing you in the first team. Brilliant move by the club. Top top talent. 4

Saxonblue74 added 21:08 - Dec 16

Good luck Liam. Lads like you coming through are essential for the future of the club, more so having seen the recent figures published! 5

FAcup78 added 22:05 - Dec 16

Congratulations Liam. This lad has caught my eye every time I've watched him play. Very exciting talent and the club must think so too to give him a contract on his 17th birthday. Well done lad. 4

Ericgates12 added 22:27 - Dec 16

Well done Liam. Very creative midfielder the club have done very well keeping hold of him as I know lots of Premier league clubs are sniffing around him. Well done Ipswich securing such a talented youngster. Big well done to all at the academy producing another player we can call our own. Home grown lads love them. See you in the first team soon. 4

shaneforeman added 07:44 - Dec 17

Congratulations Liam and happy 17th birthday. Hopefully this sorts out the creativity problems we have in the final 3rd. All the very best for the future. 2

Juryisout added 13:53 - Dec 17

Congratulations Liam and deserved, but slightly disappointing they couldnâ€™t offer a longer contract as it runs out the same time as his scholarship would have done? Looks like itâ€™s just a short term thing to inflate his value ready to be sold on? 0

