Sears: I'm Ready to Go, Ready for Action

Tuesday, 17th Dec 2019 10:16 Striker Freddie Sears has declared himself “ready to go, ready for action” having played his second U23s game as he continues his comeback from his ACL injury. Sears, 30, who has been sidelined since February, played 45 minutes of last week’s 4-1 defeat at Millwall and an hour of yesterday’s 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Playford Road. "I’m feeling good. I’ve been training for three months now. It’s about getting the final touches. I’m ready to go, ready for action,” the former Colchester and West Ham man told the club site. "It’s another one ticked off. It’s about building back up, 45 minutes last week, 60 this week. I’m just glad I got the 60 and let’s move onto the next one now." The striker will hope to be included in Paul Lambert's 18 at Portsmouth on Saturday, although the manager himself has said he is in no hurry to rush previously injured players back. Also involved on Monday were Ben Morris and Grant Ward, both of whom played an hour as they continued their comebacks after ACL injuries. Striker Morris will hope to get himself in and around the first-team set-up, perhaps targeting involvement in the Leasin.com Trophy tie at Exeter on Saturday 4th January. Ward was released in the summer and manager Paul Lambert has said he has no intention of re-signing the versatile former Spurs man on a number of occasions. Play Football, Lose Weight

BullardsMagicMullet added 10:27 - Dec 17

Grant Ward is in Evans transfer fee range. 2

Wallingford_Boy added 10:43 - Dec 17

A year out with injury and 45 mins/60 mins for the reserves. I'd hold your horses Freddie! Wait unil the Xmas rush is over!! 4

Chrisd added 10:43 - Dec 17

Just feel we can't expect too much, too soon from Sears due to the amount of time he's been out of the game, so need to treat him carefully. Nevertheless, having him back involved improves us without doubt. 9

ITFCsince73 added 10:44 - Dec 17

Thank God Freddie.

You wont have to break sweat to get in the starting 11, that's for sure. 0

ITFCsince73 added 10:51 - Dec 17

Wallingfordboy. Hes been training for a quarter of the last year.

Get him back in asap, before the season collapses into a heap.

Biggest goal threat at the club by a country mile. Especially L1 level. Him and Morris can have a massive say in our next destination.

Current front line looks as dangerous as a snowflake. 5

Wickets added 11:31 - Dec 17

Dangerous as a snowfake ? but same goals per game as top of league Wycome also Bristol ,Blackpool and More than many others Coventry ect . !!!! 1

ThaiBlue added 11:40 - Dec 17

Only he will no if hes 100% so if he feels he is let him loose i say. 0

ITFCsince73 added 11:46 - Dec 17

Yes Wickets as a snowflake.

Big difference to say Peterborough, who have a frontline who will more or less guarantee goals every game.

2

ITFCsince73 added 11:51 - Dec 17

Hence Wickets, why we are no longer top of the league. With points and games in hand.

Why we are in the bottom half of the table on form.

Because our goal threat is as dangerous as a snowflake.

0

Wickets added 12:13 - Dec 17

Only 3 teams have better goal difference ok think 3 teams have scored more but its not all gloom and doom.Yes we will always want more but we are second with a long way to go . In the promotion places if being Snowflake means promotion i would take that . 1

Lightningboy added 12:19 - Dec 17

God how we’ve missed Sears’ energy & enthusiasm.



Stay fit Freddie 🤞🏻🤞🏻💙 1

BettyBlue added 13:14 - Dec 17

You can't hope that Sears is fit and can contribute to the team for the rest of this season but he is a 6-9 goals a season striker.

We need something more than that and we haven't got the money for any improvements in January.

So I would imagine Freddie will have limited impact as he will need to be handled with care. 0

cat added 13:49 - Dec 17

Will be great to get Sears back in as it gives us another option up front. Not sure where all the drama’s bout getting a goal scorer in is coming from. In Jacko, Nors & Keane we have 3 capable scorers, it’s the creativity side where we are severely lacking. 4

ITFCsince73 added 13:49 - Dec 17

The last involvement with L1 for Freddie produced 14 goals.

In half a season, for a bottom 3 side. 2nd half of the season produced 9 Championship goals.

There on played out of position until this day.

Hardly a 6/9 goal a season striker Beatty.

Now far more experienced, and will relish L1, as before. 2

Northstandveteran added 15:26 - Dec 17

You hit the nail on the head there cat with your last sentence. 0

JoHnNnY added 15:39 - Dec 17

cat. You can blame the strikers about lack of creativity - they play their part with runs and movement. You can’t blame the midfield for the strikers not finding space. 1

cat added 16:02 - Dec 17

JoHnNny - thought Jackson’s cross for Norwood on Saturday was sublime. The amount of free kicks and corners we wasted on Saturday was shameful, that’s where the problem lies. 2

Wickets added 09:19 - Dec 18

Jackson has done well for me, must say i find it strange that Pbough ,not in the promotion places having played a game more, are being held in higher esteem than ourselves !! -1

ITFCsince73 added 09:43 - Dec 18

Jackson is 40/1 to be L1 top scorer. Wonder why that could be....Sears, who hasn't played 1 minute of 1 game isn't far off that at 66/1.

There was a big gap between us and Posh just 6 weeks ago.

Theve caught us, and there front pairing score for fun.

Ours doesn't. Considering games played, Jackson hasn't performed.

Not for a team looking for top 2.

1 goal every 3 plus games isnt good enough. 2

