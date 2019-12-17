Lambert: I Knew the Start Was Creating a Problem
Boss Paul Lambert says he knew Town’s excellent start to the season might create a problem with expectancy later on down the line if form dropped.
The Blues were unbeaten in their first 11 League One matches, winning eight, and quickly moved to the top of the table.
However, their more recent league form has been more stuttering with only two wins in the last eight games, in which the Blues have lost three times.
Their last League One victory was three games ago back on November 5th at Rochdale and they are now second, seven points behind leaders Wycombe, although with a game in hand.
“I knew the league was never going to be easy,” Lambert said in answer to a shareholder’s question at last night’s PLC AGM.
“I knew the start we had was creating a problem because the expectancy level would be unbelievably high because of the history of the club.
“My [level is] always realism. I knew for a fact that we were going to have a blip somewhere or we were going to have a little sticky patch. But we’ve lost three games in the league all season, it’s nothing.
“We’re not even halfway through the league, you don’t win a title in November, you don’t win a title in January, you don’t win it in February, you don’t win it in March, you don’t win it in April but you might win it in May.
“There’s a helluva long way to go, but the sense of disappointment is incredible, or the negativity that I feel about the place.
“We’ve lost three games [in the league]. So what? It happens. We’re a right good side and for somebody to beat us we have to have a really off day and they have to punch above their weight.
“Even on Saturday, we had so many chances to win the game. It never happened, Bristol Rovers threw their bodies into things, teams will come here [and do that].
“You see teams play at a really high level when they play here and then you go and watch them the next week and their level will fall because they can’t sustain it.
“We have to sustain it because of the size of the club and everybody’s there to beat you. If it was that easy, Sunderland and Portsmouth would have been out of the league long ago.
“Sheffield Wednesday wouldn’t have been in it, Nottingham Forest wouldn’t have been in it, Leeds United wouldn’t have been in it. It’s a really, really tough league. We’ll be there or thereabouts come May, that’s for sure.
"Ideally number one, that’s what I want. I always think second’s not good enough.”
Lambert has had praise for the atmosphere instilled by the likes of Blue Action at games home and away since he took over and he says the support needed waking up when he took over in October 2018.
Commenting on flares, which he has previously mentioned in his press conferences, but which are an offence to bring into a British stadium, Lambert said: “You probably know, I go to German football quite a lot and I’ve never seen one accident happen in a crowd over there.
“The North Stand, that’s your typical home end, they get right behind you, get right on you.
“As I said the other day, if you’re paying money, £20 or £30 to go into a game and you want to sit on your backside and criticise someone, I’d rather sit in the house with the missus and say ‘You’re bursting my head here!’.
“I rather come to a football match and just absolutely have a right great time for 90 minutes. Whether that’s flares or flags or banners or whatever, I’d want to go and enjoy myself.
“The football club had lost a lot of young ones, a lot of generations are missing here.
"The football club needed that. If I’m not here in the summer or next summer or whatever it is, the club needs the supporters, it needs the young ones to come in and create a party. It needs it.
“Don’t take this the wrong way anybody from Suffolk, but you sit on your backsides for so long, everything’s dead slow down here, it’s really, really slow.
“I’m not used to the slowness, [general manager of football operations] Lee [O'Neill] will tell you, it does my head in. It takes four weeks to get a yes!
“You’ve got to wake it up, whether it’s through criticism or support. And I’d rather have that than play in front of 12,000 people, that’s for sure.”
