O'Neill: We've Restructured Our Recruitment
Tuesday, 17th Dec 2019 16:10
Town general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill has revealed that the club refreshed its scouting set-up over the summer as part of wider restructuring, which also included redundancies following relegation from the Championship.
“An area that we’ve looked at and developed and restructured which I wanted to give you a little bit more information on is the recruitment area of the football club,” O’Neill told shareholders at last night’s PLC AGM.
“Again, not a lot of people will know a lot about it but just to give you a little bit of basic understanding, we’ve restructured our recruitment from the first team all the way down.
“I don’t want to give too much away about how we do that, but the process now is that we have four full-time members of staff that look at national recruitment across the UK and Europe.
“They’re full-time looking for the next group of talented players that we can bring to Ipswich Town Football Club.
“That’s an investment into the area on where we were a few seasons ago and how look at both the full-time recruitment staff and the part-time recruitment staff to help profile the type of players we would like to want to bring to the football club and that Paul would like to use in the team.”
Dave Bowman, who has been the club’s chief scout since 2012 but operating under the job title director of football, remains part of the recruitment structure, despite having taken on a role working with former Town boss Mick McCarthy with the Republic of Ireland squad in March.
Regarding wider changes which took place in the summer following relegation, including 14 redundancies, O’Neill added: “We needed to make some changes from last year in the restructuring process that we went through during the off-season.
“And this was to look at overhead savings. We had to make some redundancies, to look at some savings operating through this season.
“That was [partly] enabled through some of the players and their contracts having relegation clauses in their contracts for this season.
“Last season we obviously sold Martyn Waghorn and Joe Garner and that helped to generate some funds and further sell-on fees that we received for Tyrone Mings and Adam Webster [and Kieffer Moore and Matt Clarke this summer].
“It’s important to highlight that those fees in particular are spread over a number of years so it’s not necessarily straight through into the cashflow at this moment in time.”
Reflecting on the re-establishment of the Community Trust in September, O’Neill said: “We really do want to engage with the community, listen, learn and try and move things forwards together.
“Around that engagement, we’ve now got 800 players that are registered as part of the development and recruitment strategy in the local area.
“One of the initiatives that was addressed last season was when a number of other professional clubs were in and around the local area looking to get involved in what we do, because over a period of time you would have seen that in Ipswich, Suffolk and East Anglia there are a number of good young players.
“So we attacked that head-on and made sure that we are at the forefront of being in the local schools and the community to help and engage those local clubs and make sure that we do have fans for the future.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 269 bloggers
Politics and Ipswich Town by ElephantintheRoom
You might just have noticed that the TWTD Forum is awash with political comment. Annoying for some perhaps, who only want to discuss Norwood’s fitness – but surely no bad thing, given the stark choices facing us at a critical time in the country’s history?
The Story Behind the Billy Kee Banner by ThatMuhrenCross
Sunday's defeat to Accrington Stanley was the first real low point of what has been a fantastic season following Ipswich Town. The performance on the field was nowhere near the standards we'd expect of a team that was flying high at the top of the table.
History Boys and Renaissance Men by Stowmarket
How many of us who were fortunate enough to have followed ITFC back in 1980 realised at the time that we were indeed blessed to be around to witness the greatest ever Ipswich Town side?
Round Three: Eagle by Kropotkin123
Introduction
Par was set at five points from one win and two draws. We managed to get a haul of seven points, which means we were two under par. Google promises me that this is an eagle.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]