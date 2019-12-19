Lambert: We Need to Be More Ruthless in Both Boxes

Thursday, 19th Dec 2019 11:17 Boss Paul Lambert believes there were positives to be taken from Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Bristol Rovers but felt his side needed to be more ruthless in both boxes. Lambert says the Blues, who only really got going having given the visitors a two-goal start, had the ball in the Rovers penalty area on more than enough occasions to have taken something from the match. “We have analysis that we always do anyway, that’s not changed,” he said when asked about any post-match discussions or assessment which had taken place. “We had 71 entries into the penalty box – 71 and scored one goal. Incredible, we absolutely peppered their goal. “When you have 71 penalty box entries, you expect more than one goal. So we have to be more ruthless in the attacking box and the defending box.” He says there were positives to be taken from the performance, despite the result: “I always say that a score can paper over cracks, it depends what’s happening underneath it, and we had so many good things on Saturday. “I’ve watched it back and seen the stats on it, we just never took our chances with incredible opportunities when the ball is going through on the goal, but that’s what happens. “As I said before, if you look at the table last year, two of the clubs that went up were second and seventh [Luton and Barnsley at this point], and Charlton, who went up in the play-offs, were fifth. “Portsmouth [top on this day a year ago] and Sunderland [third] never got near it. Sunderland had the play-off but ultimately didn’t go up. It’s a tough, tough league, very tough.” With the exception of the FA Cup replay with Coventry, Town have dominated possession in their last few games more than in previous matches, with Jon Nolan having said he felt the team had played too many long balls. Lambert says that wasn’t something he was aiming for: “No, we play really fast aggressive football, we never play long ball, we played really quick. “As I said before, there’s no right way or wrong way to play football, if you’ve got Pep Guardiola’s team at Man City or Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team, it’s two totally different teams, one is possession-based and one is pure hectic football. “So there’s no right way or wrong way, you go with what you think can win you a game. “The lads started the season like a house on fire and have been great, only lost three games in the league. So there’s a hell of a lot of good things.” He says he would have been more than happy with the current position - second in the table, seven points behind leaders Wycombe with a game in hand - if it had been offered to him at the start of the season in August. “Massively,” he said. “We had a chat about that, I asked the lads if I said on 3rd August you’re sitting second, you’ve got a game in hand and you’re going to be behind somebody after what’s happened last year, every one of them said we’ll take it."The turn around has been huge in the whole clu. That’s the reality of it. “As I said before, you’re not even halfway through. You’ve still got all this to go again and they’ll be a lot of twists and turns, but we’re certainly up there. We’re in a good position.” Lambert reiterated that it’s a tough division and that plenty of clubs the size of Town and even bigger have struggled to get out of it at the first attempt. “You look at Sheffield United, six years in the division,” he said. “Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton have all been in it, and some for more than one year so it’s a difficult league to be in. “And our team’s still developing. There’s a lot of young ones that aren’t used to this pressure of being at the top. They’re always mid-table Championship or up a bit. “The expectancy level wasn’t there, but it is now and they have to deal with that, and they have to deal with that psychological mindset of having that big club syndrome in a league that people think you [should win, but you] don’t have a divine right. “If you go through the team it’s a lot of lads’ first time at a massive club, and that’s the difference, that’s the big difference.” He added: “If you look at the team, Luke Woolfenden, Flynn Downes and Andre Dozzell in those last few games are only 20 years old. You’re asking those three to keep carrying it. “They have been brilliant those guys, so you have to look at that, and even Idris El Mizouni has played a part in it, Armando Dobra’s played a part in it, and there’s not many 18, 19 or 20-year-olds being the core of a first team in this division, there’s not many. “So that’s the really pleasing thing. That’s why I say if you give them a few years more to develop then they’ll be huge unless somebody comes in with x amount of money for them, then you can’t stop it. “But my God they could be really good, but they need time. But that’s why they deserve a lot of credit because you’ve got three or 19 or 20-year-olds being a large chunk of your side.” Play Football, Lose Weight

TR11BLU added 11:19 - Dec 19

We had enough chances to win 3 games.

Confident we will click again and comfortably go up.

Come onnnn!! 7

beornioblue added 11:46 - Dec 19

Yes we definitely do , Maybe that'll come with the players playing in those positions together week in week out ? Getting an understanding and anticipating each others movements/shortfalls/strengths 6

martin587 added 12:09 - Dec 19

Keeping the same team each week with very few changes apart from injury would help.Awareness is a key factor.Looking forward to Saturday as I’ve not been to there ground.👍 5

runningout added 12:23 - Dec 19

Being Ruthless and clinical in All areas is a must. Rather than have players more interested in if their makeover is still intact. :-/ 1

MattinLondon added 12:54 - Dec 19

@runningout

What the f*** are you blabbing in about? 1

runningout added 13:20 - Dec 19

Some players worrying about their hair, and what they look like rather than playing football for 95 minutes. 1

JewellintheTown added 13:49 - Dec 19

Forwards / attacking mids should only be paid per goal, defenders / Defensive mids only per clean sheet or less per goal let in and other positions based on other stats like pass completion rate etc.

Performance based pay will improve results and more than 1 goal vs 71 entries into the penalty box and cleaner sheets.

Too soft and cushy with flat pay rate or minimal money incentives per goal etc.

I know its not realistic, but would be a good way to focus the players minds to be more ruthless. -2

ShropshireBluenago09 added 14:57 - Dec 19

Need to take more shots, we do sometimes over play 3

Suffolkboy added 15:09 - Dec 19

Cohesion,co- operation , constant movement , a joint sense of urgency ,a NEED to be available ,footballing intelligence ,above all a desire to win - in defence , in attack and playing through the park !

All in all a total focus ; it’ll come but we can do without any players seeking reasons for failure ,rather demonstrating they will make WINS come about by their own intelligent application .

COYB 0

cat added 15:17 - Dec 19

Fair assessment IMO from Lambert and there’s little doubt that the possession based football his trying to employ has increased the entertainment value and match day experience to new levels, somewhere just above average!!, We have played some top draw pass and move stuff in patches and we have should have the ‘tools’ (lol) to get up this year. 2

DifferentGravy added 15:58 - Dec 19

Fair enough. Always room to be more clinical up top and defensively more astute. Players need to apply themselves and be counted. But Lambert undermines the effort by continuously rotating the squad and formation. I dont know any former professional who agrees with his tactics.....and the results from the last dozen games have reflected this. So give the players an opportunity to fulfil their responsibilities by playing them in the correct position, in a settled team, with a settled formation. 1

ITFCsince73 added 16:07 - Dec 19

Maybe a good start is to not play the un ruthless Will Keane in the opposition box. His career goal scoring record suggests theres more chance of being struck by lightning than him scoring. -2

ArnieM added 16:41 - Dec 19

Those were his exact words when he sat watching us in the stands at Millwall when we got beat! 1

Linkboy13 added 17:59 - Dec 19

I agree Will Keane's record is not good but neither is Freddy Sears but he gets very little criticism but with fans it's a popularity contest. All I'm saying is give Keane a chance he has scored a couple just lately. Im also looking forward to Freddy getting back in the team his skill and ability to hold the ball will be a great asset but don't expect a hatful of goals. 0

ITFCsince73 added 18:17 - Dec 19

Will Keane will never score regularly.

There is late starters but....

Freddie is proven at L1 level.

He scored double what Jackson has scored this season over same amount of games played.

Then went on to double figures in a second half of the season in the championship.

Plus Mick Ma just loved to play Freddie out of position.

Freddie playing his favoured position will score goals regularly.

Was just returning to his best last season after being ruined by Mick ma. And largely ignored by Paul Hurst. Lambo will play Freddie to his strengths I’m sure.

Goals will soon follow.

0

Northstandveteran added 18:28 - Dec 19

Absolutely 73. -1

