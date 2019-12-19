Sculptor Reveals Sneak Peek at Beattie Statue

Thursday, 19th Dec 2019 16:28 Sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn has revealed a sneak peek at his work on the statue of Blues legend Kevin Beattie, which will be unveiled at Portman Road in the spring or summer of 2020. Blues season ticket-holder Hedges-Quinn, also known as Coach, recently begun work on the statue with The Beat Goes On campaign having hit it’s target total in August. “It was Kevin Beattie’s birthday yesterday and I spent the day sculpting his likeness for his statue that is to be unveiled in the spring/summer 2020 outside Portman Road,” Hedges-Quinn wrote on Facebook earlier this afternoon. “I have been given permission to put up this 'very' sneak peek of my work. I am afraid that is all I am allowed at this moment in time!” The statue will stand on Portman Road on the corner of the entrance to the car park, directly across the road from Sir Alf Ramsey and along the road from his mentor Sir Bobby Robson. Beattie, who died in September 2018, would have celebrated his 66th birthday yesterday. Play Football, Lose Weight

Photos: Contributed



