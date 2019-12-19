Town and Coventry Fined By FA

Thursday, 19th Dec 2019 16:42 Town and Coventry have both been fined by the FA for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 1-1 League One draw between the teams at St Andrew’s on Saturday 7th December. The fine relates to the 57th-minute clash between Gwion Edwards and Sam McCallum close to the dugouts, which led to both sets of players, including keepers and some subs, becoming involved in a melee. Edwards and Sky Blues sub Gervane Kastaneer, who was warming up at the time, were yellow-carded by referee Darren Drysdale. Both clubs pleaded guilty to the charge with the Blues supplying a written account of the incident. An FA statement released this afternoon reads: “Coventry City FC and Ipswich Town FC have been fined £2,700 and £3,750 respectively for breaching FA Rule E20. Fight fight fight! #itfc #pusb - sub keen to get some action in the game. And Keeps get back in your goal. pic.twitter.com/LpWPZ5VcEq— Ben Chaplin (@Sir_Chappers) December 7, 2019 “Both clubs admitted failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 57th minute of their EFL League One fixture on Saturday 7th December 2019. “Coventry City FC accepted the standard penalty, but submitted a late response to the charge which was subsequently permitted by an independent regulatory commission, and Ipswich Town FC requested a paper hearing.” Play Football, Lose Weight

leftie1972 added 16:59 - Dec 19

HOW COMES WE GOT FINED MORE THAN THEM? 0

TractorCam added 17:43 - Dec 19

How have they come up with those fines? The only real moment to talk about here was their sub getting Edwards in a headlock. 0

Cloddyseedbed added 17:51 - Dec 19

It was because of their substitutes action that everything escalated and yet we get fined more, I don't understand that.

0

herfie added 17:53 - Dec 19

Totally bizarre FA decision. But then the FA’s a totally bizarre disorganisation!



ME will have to replace Cablis with Blue Nun in the Boardroom for a while! 1

