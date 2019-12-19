Town and Coventry Fined By FA
Thursday, 19th Dec 2019 16:42
Town and Coventry have both been fined by the FA for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 1-1 League One draw between the teams at St Andrew’s on Saturday 7th December.
The fine relates to the 57th-minute clash between Gwion Edwards and Sam McCallum close to the dugouts, which led to both sets of players, including keepers and some subs, becoming involved in a melee.
Edwards and Sky Blues sub Gervane Kastaneer, who was warming up at the time, were yellow-carded by referee Darren Drysdale.
Both clubs pleaded guilty to the charge with the Blues supplying a written account of the incident.
An FA statement released this afternoon reads: “Coventry City FC and Ipswich Town FC have been fined £2,700 and £3,750 respectively for breaching FA Rule E20.
“Both clubs admitted failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 57th minute of their EFL League One fixture on Saturday 7th December 2019.
“Coventry City FC accepted the standard penalty, but submitted a late response to the charge which was subsequently permitted by an independent regulatory commission, and Ipswich Town FC requested a paper hearing.”
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 269 bloggers
Politics and Ipswich Town by ElephantintheRoom
You might just have noticed that the TWTD Forum is awash with political comment. Annoying for some perhaps, who only want to discuss Norwood’s fitness – but surely no bad thing, given the stark choices facing us at a critical time in the country’s history?
The Story Behind the Billy Kee Banner by ThatMuhrenCross
Sunday's defeat to Accrington Stanley was the first real low point of what has been a fantastic season following Ipswich Town. The performance on the field was nowhere near the standards we'd expect of a team that was flying high at the top of the table.
History Boys and Renaissance Men by Stowmarket
How many of us who were fortunate enough to have followed ITFC back in 1980 realised at the time that we were indeed blessed to be around to witness the greatest ever Ipswich Town side?
Round Three: Eagle by Kropotkin123
Introduction
Par was set at five points from one win and two draws. We managed to get a haul of seven points, which means we were two under par. Google promises me that this is an eagle.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]