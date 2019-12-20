Chambers: We're in a Fantastic Position Ahead of Massive Second Half of Season

Friday, 20th Dec 2019 13:38 Skipper Luke Chambers believes the Blues are in a “fantastic position” ahead of a “massive” second half of the season. Town are currently second in League One having played 19 games, seven points behind leaders Wycombe but with a game in hand. “We are in a fantastic position at the moment,” Chambers told the club site. “We can speak about the what-ifs but look at where Sunderland are at the moment and the time they are having so we’ll take it. “There are no guarantees in football but we have got ourselves into a good position and we are looking forward to the challenge over the next six months and it’s going to be a massive second half of the season. “The way I see it, it’s the biggest since we were fighting to go up to the Premier League a few years ago. “Potentially it’s bigger than that. Financially going up to the Premier League would have been massive of course, I get that, but a club of this size doesn’t want to be languishing in League One for too long. “That can happen because we have seen other clubs in that situation and the longer you are at this level, the harder it can be to get back up. “We’re determined to get back straight away and we’ll be giving it everything to make that happen.” Chambers looks set to return to the Blues team this weekend having missed the last two League One matches due to a neck injury. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



dirtydingusmagee added 16:15 - Dec 20

In a fortunate position would be more accurate ! unless people get their a###s in gear we will not be up there much longer. Then the heads will be down , confidence will be gone...and who will get the blame .........the fans probably ,thats how it went last season .LETS SEE SOME DESIRE, SOME FIGHT , FOR 90 MINS not 20 mins in first half then last 5 in second half.. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments