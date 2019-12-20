ITFC Women at Leyton Orient

Friday, 20th Dec 2019 19:26 Ipswich Town Women are in action away against Leyton Orient at the Mile End Stadium on Sunday afternoon (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls are four points clear at the top of FAWNL Division One South East ahead of AFC Wimbledon with a game in hand, the Dons and Orient, who are fourth, both having fallen to defeats last weekend when the Blues’ game with AFC Basildon was postponed. Wimbledon lost 1-0 at Actonians, while Orient were beaten 3-0 at Cambridge United. “A couple of results went our way,” manager Joe Sheehan said. “Great that teams around us have dropped points and it’ll be up to us to capitalise on that on Sunday. “We’re only a defeat away from them being back where they were, so we have to make sure if teams below us are dropping points, which is a rare occasion as we’ve seen, we capitalise on it and make the most of it.” For Orient, last week’s loss was their second in successive matches, having been beaten 6-1 by Town’s upcoming FA Cup opponents Portsmouth the previous weekend. Sheehan added: “We’ll prepare for a team that will be dangerous and if we prepare for the best possible Leyton Orient that we’ll face, that should stand us in good stead.” Play Football, Lose Weight

Durovigutum added 20:03 - Dec 20

I was on the line for the Cambridge U v Leyton Orient game. Orient were the better team but a little naive, gifting a goal where the ball should have gone row z and then conceded via an indirect free kick awarded for the keeper picking up a back pass. The Orient centre forward was a decent player, but didn't really get a clear chance. 0

