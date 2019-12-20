Crawford and Norwood on Life's a Pitch

Friday, 20th Dec 2019 20:00 Ray Crawford and James Norwood will be appearing on BBC Radio Suffolk’s Life’s a Pitch on Saturday (12 noon to 2pm), joining host Mark Murphy, legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractorboy and TWTD's Phil Ham, who will be live at Fratton Park ahead of the Blues game against Portsmouth. Legendary frontman Crawford, a member of Sir Alf Ramsey’s Blues who won the Second Division title in 1960/61 and the First Division the following season, as well as the Second Division under Bill McGarry in 1967/68, is these days based back in Portsmouth, his hometown club where he started his career. The 83-year-old, pictured above with title-winning Blues skipper Andy Nelson, will be at Saturday's match. The show caught up with Norwood, who will be looking for his ninth goal of the season at Fratton Park, at St Elizabeth Hospice on Wednesday where he and a number of his team-mates were taking part in the annual Christmas visits. Can Town get back to winning ways against Pompey? Will the Blues get back to promotion form over Christmas? Send the your thoughts on those questions or anything else via email, Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK. The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and also now on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.

