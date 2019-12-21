Tractor Girls' Game At Orient Postponed

Saturday, 21st Dec 2019 13:58 Ipswich Town Women’s game at Leyton Orient on Sunday has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. The match is the Tractor Girls’ second game in two weeks to succumb to the weather with last Sunday’s home fixture with AFC Basildon also having been called off. The Blues are next in action in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday 5th January when they face Portsmouth at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe. Another postponement means football in 2019 has now come to an end. I’d like to thank the players, staff & supporters for all their efforts over the last 12 months. I wish you all a very Merry Christmas & have some well earned rest before we get back at it on 5th Jan 🚜 pic.twitter.com/v6CYmuvZhP — Joe Sheehan (@joe_sheehan1) December 21, 2019 Play Football, Lose Weight

