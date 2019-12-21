Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Tractor Girls' Game At Orient Postponed
Saturday, 21st Dec 2019 13:58

Ipswich Town Women’s game at Leyton Orient on Sunday has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The match is the Tractor Girls’ second game in two weeks to succumb to the weather with last Sunday’s home fixture with AFC Basildon also having been called off.

The Blues are next in action in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday 5th January when they face Portsmouth at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe.

Photo: Ross Halls



