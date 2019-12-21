Chambers Returns as Blues Make Four Changes at Pompey

Saturday, 21st Dec 2019 14:20 Skipper Luke Chambers and Toto Nsiala return to a three-man backline for this afternoon’s game at Portsmouth, two of four changes from last week. Chambers, who has missed the last two with a neck injury, and Nsiala join Luke Woolfenden in the defensive trio with Gwion Edwards, suspended for last week’s defeat to Bristol Rovers, at right wing-back and Luke Garbutt on the left. Will Norris comes in for Tomas Holy in goal. In midfield, Cole Skuse is joined by Flynn Downes and Jon Nolan, while James Norwood partners Will Keane up front. Andre Dozzell, Kayden Jackson, James Wilson and Holy are on the bench, as is Janoi Donacien, who missed last week’s match through illness. Pompey make three changes with Andy Cannon, Ryan Williams and Christian Burgess, who is back after a one-match ban, in for James Bolton, Marcus Harness and John Marquis, who drop to the bench. Former Blues striker Ellis Harrison starts as the lone frontman in a 4-2-3-1 system, while another ex-Town frontman Brett Pitman is among the subs. Portsmouth: MacGillivray, McCrorie, Burgess, Raggett, Walkes, Close, Naylor (c), Williams, Cannon, Curtis, Harrison. Subs: Bass, Bolton, Downing, Evans, Harness, Marquis, Pitman Town: Norris, Woolfenden, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Edwards, Skuse, Downes, Nolan, Garbutt, Keane, Norwood. Subs: Holy, Donacien, Wilson, Dozzell, Huws, Judge, Jackson. Referee: Brett Huxtable (Devon). Play Football, Lose Weight

mow_the_lawn added 14:29 - Dec 21

Strong bench, stronger than the 11 playing ahead of them, but I’d wish we’d stick with a consistent team from week to week including picking and sticking by a keeper. 3

jas0999 added 14:31 - Dec 21

This constant chopping and changing hasn’t been working. With just one win in ten and a poor home record, this is a game we need to win. But it’s a real tough one and time will tell whether this team selection proves good enough. 2

BlueySwede added 14:35 - Dec 21

Nsiala and Chambers in the middle..not sure about that pairing. Still, a good team, just need to keep mistakes to a mininum and have a bit more edge than lately. 1

blue86 added 14:37 - Dec 21

Not a bad side that, nsiala still worries me and wish we had kane Vincent young available! But 352 is a system we used earlier on in the season with some good results. Come on let's smash pompey and kick start a run again!! Coyb 2

runningout added 14:40 - Dec 21

Hope Nsiala surprises me!! 2

blue86 added 14:42 - Dec 21

Runningout - Me to, I hope nsiala surprises me....but In a good way!! Lol 0

DifferentGravy added 14:43 - Dec 21

Hahahahahahahahaha



Nsiala.........!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Sorry, beyond a joke.......3-0 loss 0

TimmyH added 14:43 - Dec 21

Nsiala in the defense is a worry so not sure what Lambert's thinking behind that?...about time Edwards had a good game, doesn't get involved enough. COYB! 2

richardpaul added 14:44 - Dec 21

NO NOT NISIALA 1

algarvefan added 14:49 - Dec 21

This rotation worries me and I see others too.



A more cohesive side would emerge from players getting regular team slots and the mantra never change a winning team is often right.



Just my thoughts COYB!! 1

BeattiesBackPocket added 14:55 - Dec 21

Surely 3 at the back today with Nsiala, Woolfenden and chambo playing? Having a consistent team is so important now and first half last week we played like strangers and unfortunately that’s what you get. Fingers crossed but Nsiala for me has been a massive weakness when playing. 0

braveblue added 15:01 - Dec 21

Going to be a lot of negativity if the likely outcome happens. Nolan awful last week, Nsiala!!, Edwards instead of the ‘excellent’ Donacian. No room for Dozzell. Four changes. Just not hopeful. 0

Saxonblue74 added 15:02 - Dec 21

Nsiala?Really? So, we have to somehow win whilst playing with 10 men and conceding a penalty! 1

herfie added 15:13 - Dec 21

Nsiala a whisker from just being sent off. Ellis Harrison playing like a man possessed - yellow card in first 10 seconds! We need to get into this game - and not be bullied out of it. 0

