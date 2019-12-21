Chambers Returns as Blues Make Four Changes at Pompey
Saturday, 21st Dec 2019 14:20
Skipper Luke Chambers and Toto Nsiala return to a three-man backline for this afternoon’s game at Portsmouth, two of four changes from last week.
Chambers, who has missed the last two with a neck injury, and Nsiala join Luke Woolfenden in the defensive trio with Gwion Edwards, suspended for last week’s defeat to Bristol Rovers, at right wing-back and Luke Garbutt on the left. Will Norris comes in for Tomas Holy in goal.
In midfield, Cole Skuse is joined by Flynn Downes and Jon Nolan, while James Norwood partners Will Keane up front.
Andre Dozzell, Kayden Jackson, James Wilson and Holy are on the bench, as is Janoi Donacien, who missed last week’s match through illness.
Pompey make three changes with Andy Cannon, Ryan Williams and Christian Burgess, who is back after a one-match ban, in for James Bolton, Marcus Harness and John Marquis, who drop to the bench.
Former Blues striker Ellis Harrison starts as the lone frontman in a 4-2-3-1 system, while another ex-Town frontman Brett Pitman is among the subs.
Portsmouth: MacGillivray, McCrorie, Burgess, Raggett, Walkes, Close, Naylor (c), Williams, Cannon, Curtis, Harrison. Subs: Bass, Bolton, Downing, Evans, Harness, Marquis, Pitman
Town: Norris, Woolfenden, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Edwards, Skuse, Downes, Nolan, Garbutt, Keane, Norwood. Subs: Holy, Donacien, Wilson, Dozzell, Huws, Judge, Jackson. Referee: Brett Huxtable (Devon).
Photo: TWTD
