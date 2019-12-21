Blues Linked With Szmodics
Saturday, 21st Dec 2019 22:21
Town have been linked with a January loan move for Bristol City attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics.
The former Colchester man has been mentioned in connection with the Blues on the TWTD Forum and social media for a number of days but with Town sources having played down the likelihood of interest in the 24-year-old.
Szmodics joined the Robins from the U’s last summer but has made only two starts and two sub appearances.
Huddersfield Town and Hull City have both previously been linked with moves for the Colchester-born schemer and a switch to a Championship club appears more likely if Szmodics were to leave Ashton Gate on a temporary basis.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 269 bloggers
Politics and Ipswich Town by ElephantintheRoom
You might just have noticed that the TWTD Forum is awash with political comment. Annoying for some perhaps, who only want to discuss Norwood’s fitness – but surely no bad thing, given the stark choices facing us at a critical time in the country’s history?
The Story Behind the Billy Kee Banner by ThatMuhrenCross
Sunday's defeat to Accrington Stanley was the first real low point of what has been a fantastic season following Ipswich Town. The performance on the field was nowhere near the standards we'd expect of a team that was flying high at the top of the table.
History Boys and Renaissance Men by Stowmarket
How many of us who were fortunate enough to have followed ITFC back in 1980 realised at the time that we were indeed blessed to be around to witness the greatest ever Ipswich Town side?
Round Three: Eagle by Kropotkin123
Introduction
Par was set at five points from one win and two draws. We managed to get a haul of seven points, which means we were two under par. Google promises me that this is an eagle.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]