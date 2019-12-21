Blues Linked With Szmodics

Saturday, 21st Dec 2019 22:21 Town have been linked with a January loan move for Bristol City attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics. The former Colchester man has been mentioned in connection with the Blues on the TWTD Forum and social media for a number of days but with Town sources having played down the likelihood of interest in the 24-year-old. Szmodics joined the Robins from the U’s last summer but has made only two starts and two sub appearances. Huddersfield Town and Hull City have both previously been linked with moves for the Colchester-born schemer and a switch to a Championship club appears more likely if Szmodics were to leave Ashton Gate on a temporary basis. Play Football, Lose Weight

BryanPlug added 22:25 - Dec 21

Another midfielder. Just what we need. 0

ITFCsince73 added 22:32 - Dec 21

Agree Bryan. But Downes aside we don’t have very good ones. 1

TractorCam added 22:36 - Dec 21

Another player to add to Lambert's roulette wheel. 1

busterjames1 added 22:44 - Dec 21

Bring in John Mcgreal !! 0

Bert added 23:01 - Dec 21

Sell Dozzell for a decent fee and get a proper attack minded midfielder in with a bit of bite. Either Dozzell is not right for Ipswich and needs quality around him or he simply is not good enough. I really don’t know after so many years watching a player with promise not perform. 1

