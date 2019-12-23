Vincent-Young: It’s Just a Case of Being Patient and Waiting Until My Body’s Right

Monday, 23rd Dec 2019 16:18 Kane Vincent-Young today issued an update on his progress after surgery as he edges closer to a return to action for Town in the New Year. The former Colchester player, who cost £500,000 at the end of the summer transfer window, last featured for Paul Lambert’s team in the 3-1 victory at struggling Southend on October 26th. He subsequently had an operation to repair a groin problem that was initially thought to have been successful but a month later, following Town’s goalless draw at home to League One leaders Wycombe Wanderers, Lambert admitted the player was “going to be out for a right long time” and the view of the medical experts was that he faced at least three months on the sidelines. The news was a massive blow to Vincent-Young after he made a huge impact when he first checked in at Portman Road, winning several Man of the Match awards and also scoring in successive games at Gillingham and at home to Tranmere as he became a firm fans’ favourite. But today a smiling Vincent-Young, who has now been absent from Town’s last 12 games in all competitions, said: “Progress is slow but that is to be expected. “I was warned it would take a little bit of a while so it’s just a case of being patient and waiting until my body’s right, really. “I haven’t even started the rehab. I’m literally just waiting for the whole area to settle down and with regard to the physios I’ll be getting started in the gym and then do some swimming. “It’s difficult to put a timeframe on it but I’m hoping that will start soon after the turn of the year. It’s one we are managing and being careful with just to make sure it’s right. “I’m desperate to be back but setting targets with injuries is always kind of difficult. I want to be back in February but it’s out of my hands in many ways. It’s just about how my body reacts but hopefully it will be about then. “I love playing and I do want to be back as quickly as possible, but once I’m back I don’t want there to be any more setbacks so that’s why I’m saying it needs to be right.” Vincent-Young, 23, looked back and revealed he was stunned when he was told the first operation had not been fully successful and that he would have to go under the knife again, this time to fix a problem with his abductor muscles. He recalled: “It was a weird one and a bit of a shock to be honest. I had the first operation, which all went well, and then I went for a scan – just to see how things were progressing – and that’s when they picked up on what the problem was that had been causing all the trouble. “It was a big surprise to all of us but we got our heads round it and the main thing is that I’m now on the mend. We know what the problem is now so hopefully once I’m back there will be no more problems. “Nors [James Norwood] and I did have the same issue and then they found another issue with me that had to be resolved. But injuries are part and parcel of the game. I just want to be fully fit. “I was really struggling with it, especially the couple of games before I had my first operation, so I’m sure that once I’m back and hopefully pain free things will be much better.” Vincent-Young, a former Spurs youngster who joined Colchester in 2014 after impressing on trial, was rarely absent in his time with the Essex club and clocked up more than 100 league appearances. He added: “I was used to playing full seasons so it’s been a tough one to take. I won’t lie, it has been tough, but like I said it’s part and parcel of the game. “Everybody gets injured at some stage of their career and there’s never a good time for it to happen. “Everything was going really well and it was the last thing I needed. But in this game you have to take the rough with the smooth. “These things happen but, fingers crossed, once I’m back there will still be enough games to hopefully make an impact. “It’s not great having to sit and watch the lads and I don’t enjoy it. If I’m on the bench it’s marginally better because you’re at least fit and you know you could get another chance, but when you’re injured it is quite painful having to sit in the stand and watch.” Play Football, Lose Weight

