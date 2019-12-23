Vincent-Young: A Good Christmas and Things Could Look Completely Different

Monday, 23rd Dec 2019 20:36 He may still be sidelined with injury but the importance of Town’s home clash with Gillingham on Boxing Day is certainly not lost on flying full-back Kane Vincent-Young. The 23-year-old Londoner said: “It’s a big game but we’ll have the crowd behind us and hopefully we will be able to use that as a springboard to three points and get back on the winning trail.” Town have suffered for the loss of the ex-Colchester player, who has also shown he can operate effectively as a wing-back, although he is bang on schedule to make his comeback in February. But where will Paul Lambert’s team be by then? They currently sit third in the League One table but desperately need to recover from a miserable run of form that has seen them fail to register a win in their last five league games, with fans hoping the home clash with mid-table Gillingham on Boxing Day will see them launch an upturn in fortune. Understandably, Vincent-Young can’t wait to get the thumbs-up from the medical department to launch his rehabilitation programme of gym work and swimming before he is back on the grass and getting a taste of action again in the club’s U23 side. He said: “The club are very much looking after me, for which I’m very grateful. I went to Qatar for an operation and I got lucky with that. “The specialist works out of three places – London, Qatar and Munich – and she just happened to be in Qatar when I needed my op. “I’ve had surgery twice – the first one, we thought, was to mend a minor groin problem. But then I had a scan and they found something that had to be addressed, and we addressed it quickly. “It can be complicated to diagnose in the abductor area and also complicated to find. “We thought everything was fine but obviously that wasn’t the case, but we know the problem has now been solved and everything is positive. “When I come back I do want to help the team, whatever position we are in, but hopefully we will be in and around the promotion places. That’s the ambition. “Once everything settles down we’re hoping I can start to ramp up the work in the gym soon after the New Year and after that things will hopefully progress pretty quickly. “I can’t put a timeframe on it because there’s no way of knowing how things will go. “They did say initially that I’d be out for 12 weeks so let’s hope that’s how it works out. I’m still on target for February and very hopeful. “When I was injured I was playing well. Was it the best spell of my career so far? I would say it was up there with my best times. It was there or thereabouts, very good, and I did well to carry on by picking up where I left off with Colchester.” Asked how he felt about Town’s current dip in form – just three points from a possible 15 in the league and only one win from the last 11 in all competitions – Vincent-Young replied: “It’s difficult. We’re all together and we’re all disappointed the way things are going but we’re a good group of players and no doubt we’ll be working hard to turn things around. “It’s obvious the home form has to improve but it’s something that I am sure we can sort out. “We’re in a bit of a blip right now but everybody experiences them and hopefully Boxing Day will be the start of our turnaround. “Things can turn quickly, especially over the Christmas period, and if you have a good time over Christmas things can look completely different come the New Year. Hopefully that will be the case for us.” Mention of Gillingham brings back memories of happier times for the player, who scored his first Town goal to earn all three points in the corresponding fixture at Priestfield in September. “That was an amazing moment for me and one that I look back on really fondly,” he said. “It wasn’t that long ago but to me it was a watershed moment and then the following week against Tranmere I scored again. “It was all good and I hope for more moments like that when I’m back playing again.” Of course, with Freddie Sears and Teddy Bishop also on the way back from lengthy absences through injury, Town could be set for a triple boost during the second half of the season, with Vincent-Young adding: “It’s great that we have boys who can come back and make an impact, but meanwhile I’d love the fans to keep backing the team and I’m sure they will be fine. Then, once the injured lads are back, we’ll be able to add them as well. “There’s great camaraderie between the injured players but there is camaraderie within all of us as well. “We’re a tight-knit group, everybody gets on, but the boys who are in the gym and still not able to play have that extra bit of tightness because we’re all going through the same thing. But, like I said, we’re all together.” Most supporters are looking to owner Marcus Evans to fund the signing of reinforcements during the January transfer window but Vincent-Young is backing the current squad to succeed. “I think that if we perform to the levels that we know we can then, absolutely, we’re a good group of players,” he said. “We have players with a lot of ability, so I don’t see any reason why not. “But if the club decides to bring in a couple of new faces, there are players everywhere to be honest. “It’s difficult but you need to know where they are and then you need to sign them to give them the opportunity. 