Town Linked With Ross County Defender
Tuesday, 24th Dec 2019 10:31
Town and Rotherham United are reported to be showing interest in Ross County central defender Tom Grivosti, who is about to enter the final six month of his contract with the Scottish Premiership side.
According to the Daily Record, the Staggies are to begin talks regarding new terms with the 20-year-old but with the Blues and Millers among several English clubs eyeing his situation.
Liverpool-born Grivosti, who is currently sidelined with a foot injury, started his career with the Bolton Wanderers academy before moving on to his current club where he broke into the first team last season during their Scottish Championship title campaign. Grivosti has now made 23 senior starts and six sub appearances, scoring once.
Town making a move for another centre-half in January would be a surprise unless one of the four current senior central defenders were to depart.
