Town Linked With Ross County Defender

Tuesday, 24th Dec 2019 10:31 Town and Rotherham United are reported to be showing interest in Ross County central defender Tom Grivosti, who is about to enter the final six month of his contract with the Scottish Premiership side. According to the Daily Record, the Staggies are to begin talks regarding new terms with the 20-year-old but with the Blues and Millers among several English clubs eyeing his situation. Liverpool-born Grivosti, who is currently sidelined with a foot injury, started his career with the Bolton Wanderers academy before moving on to his current club where he broke into the first team last season during their Scottish Championship title campaign. Grivosti has now made 23 senior starts and six sub appearances, scoring once. Town making a move for another centre-half in January would be a surprise unless one of the four current senior central defenders were to depart. Play Football, Lose Weight

OldClactonBlue added 10:41 - Dec 24

The numbers suggest otherwise! However of the four only one is really comfortable if we want to play football from the back. And one most of us would only pick in an absolute emergency, so yes to getting someone in and yes to getting at least one out. Whether this lad, at 20, is the answer at present is a different question. 1

bluejacko added 10:44 - Dec 24

Ah ha ‘side lined with foot injury’ so how long would it take for him to be fit if he did come? 1

Suffolkboy added 10:54 - Dec 24

Item tells little about this man’s all round ability ; has PL seen him on trips to S ?

At 20 yrs old must yet have.development potential ,and must be a physical presence ,for that’s what we need .

I guess most will be unloading TN ,in their minds eye !

COYB 0

jas0999 added 11:02 - Dec 24

We have one very promising, up and coming CB. One who isn’t very good and two very average CBs.



We could do with a new CB in my view, but agree one would have to depart first. 1

