Boxing Day Life's a Pitch Live at Lunchtime

Thursday, 26th Dec 2019 10:26

BBC Radio Suffolk’s Life’s a Pitch is live from the FanZone ahead of the Boxing Day game against Gillingham with host Mark Murphy joined by Tractorboy and TWTD's Phil Ham (12 noon to 2pm).

Can Town get back to winning ways against the Gills? Can the Blues get back to promotion form? Send the your thoughts on those questions or anything else via email, Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK.

The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and also now on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.



Photo: TWTD