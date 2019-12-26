Three Changes as Blues Face Gills

Thursday, 26th Dec 2019 14:34 Town boss Paul Lambert has made three changes for the Blues’ Boxing Day game against Gillingham at Portman Road. Janoi Donacien returns to the XI at right-back in what looks to be a 4-4-2 system with Luke Garbutt on the left and Toto Nsiala and Luke Woolfenden the centre-halves. Skipper Luke Chambers is suspended for one match after Saturday’s red card while Will Norris continues in goal. In central midfield Cole Skuse, who skippers, is partnered by Jon Nolan with Alan Judge returning to the starting line-up on the left and Gwion Edwards on the right. Flynn Downes drops to the bench. Kayden Jackson is back up front alongside James Norwood with Will Keane among the subs as is Freddie Sears, in the 18 for the first time this season following his ACL injury. Gillingham field an unchanged team from the 3-1 home victory over the MK Dons with former Town academy youngster Stuart O’Keefe in their midfield and ex-Blues loanee Ben Pringle on the bench. Town: Norris, Donacien, Nsiala, Woolfenden, Garbutt, Edwards, Skuse (c), Judge, Nolan, Jackson, Norwood. Subs: Holy, Dozzell, Huws, Keane, Wilson, Downes, Sears. Gillingham: Bonham, O’Keefe, Ehmer (c), Ogilvie, Hanlan, Mandron, Fuller, Jones, Lee, O’Connor, Tucker. Subs: Walsh, Hodson, Ndjoli, Charles-Cook, Pringle, Marshall, Jakubiak. Referee: Craig Hicks (Surrey). Play Football, Lose Weight

DifferentGravy added 14:39 - Dec 26

Lambert is as stubborn as Mccarthy. Toto.........again......which one will it be....a penalty, an own goal, a sending off.....or all three!?!? (groan) 4

Blue_badge added 14:51 - Dec 26

Good to see Sears back - hope he gets some minutes on the pitch.

less good to see Nsiala ahead of Williams for reasons known only to Lambert - hoping beyond reason that he surprises us all with a masterful centre half display... 1

gosblue added 14:53 - Dec 26

If I was Wilson I’d be looking to move on if I couldn’t get into this team ahead of Toto. Nice to see Freddie on the bench.

COYB 1

Fixed_It added 14:54 - Dec 26

You mean Wilson, but otherwise fair comment. Nsiala is better than people make out - was in League One team of the year previously. 0

Lathers added 14:56 - Dec 26

Pick Toto and lose at home today then the writing is on the wall for you Paul. 0

Saxonblue74 added 14:56 - Dec 26

Praying for a result. Toto.....again????? And why drop Downes? No start for Huws? Persisting with Judge? Come on Town, prove me wrong!!! 1

ArnieM added 14:59 - Dec 26

There’s no creativity in that midfield is there ! 0

