Three Changes as Blues Face Gills
Thursday, 26th Dec 2019 14:34
Town boss Paul Lambert has made three changes for the Blues’ Boxing Day game against Gillingham at Portman Road.
Janoi Donacien returns to the XI at right-back in what looks to be a 4-4-2 system with Luke Garbutt on the left and Toto Nsiala and Luke Woolfenden the centre-halves. Skipper Luke Chambers is suspended for one match after Saturday’s red card while Will Norris continues in goal.
In central midfield Cole Skuse, who skippers, is partnered by Jon Nolan with Alan Judge returning to the starting line-up on the left and Gwion Edwards on the right. Flynn Downes drops to the bench.
Kayden Jackson is back up front alongside James Norwood with Will Keane among the subs as is Freddie Sears, in the 18 for the first time this season following his ACL injury.
Gillingham field an unchanged team from the 3-1 home victory over the MK Dons with former Town academy youngster Stuart O’Keefe in their midfield and ex-Blues loanee Ben Pringle on the bench.
Town: Norris, Donacien, Nsiala, Woolfenden, Garbutt, Edwards, Skuse (c), Judge, Nolan, Jackson, Norwood. Subs: Holy, Dozzell, Huws, Keane, Wilson, Downes, Sears.
Gillingham: Bonham, O’Keefe, Ehmer (c), Ogilvie, Hanlan, Mandron, Fuller, Jones, Lee, O’Connor, Tucker. Subs: Walsh, Hodson, Ndjoli, Charles-Cook, Pringle, Marshall, Jakubiak. Referee: Craig Hicks (Surrey).
