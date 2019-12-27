Sears: Delighted to Be Back and Raring to Go

Friday, 27th Dec 2019 11:17 Striker Freddie Sears was delighted to make his return from injury late on in the Boxing Day 0-0 home draw with Gillingham and believes he can have “some big moments” during the remaining months of the season. The 30-year-old was introduced as an 81st minute sub having been out of action since damaging his cruciate knee ligament in the derby at Norwich at the start of February. "The perfect day would have been a 1-0 win and maybe even getting the winner but I'm obviously delighted to back,” the former Colchester and West Ham man said afterwards. “It was a great reception and this is what you work for, it’s been 10 long months and these are the moments which you work for.” It was anticipated that it would take Sears around nine to 10 months to get back to action following the injury, was he always confident he would return within that timescale? “Yes and no,” the striker reflected. “Obviously you have ups and downs, but I’ve felt pretty good throughout and worked hard, probably the hardest I’ve ever had to work knowing it wasn't going to be a short period, it’s going to be a long period and you’re not going to be back until Christmas time, which is tough from when the injury was. "But I’m feeling good now, the body feels good and I’m just raring to go.” He says the warm receptions the Town fans gave him when he was warming up and then when he came on were in his thoughts during his recovery. “When you’re in a gym on your own, they’re the moments you’re dreaming of and you’re thinking of, they’re the moments that get you through,” he said. “The fans have been brilliant with me since I’ve been here and it was just a great reception all-round.” Looking back at the game, he added: “It was frustrating. Teams are coming here and it’s like a cup final for them. They’re coming here and [defending] in numbers, first-half they’re doing really well, it takes us a while to get going. “But in the second half, it was a lot better. Obviously we didn’t get the ball in the net, which is what matters. A few positives to take but obviously the ultimate is winning.” Making chances seems to be an issue at present with Town failing to register a shot on target not for the first time in recent weeks. “I didn’t know that,” Sears admitted. “Teams are coming here and sitting in and we’ve got to do more, there’s got to me more creativity and it’s down to the attackers and the midfielders to get the ball forward and try and score some goals.” The Hornchurch-born frontman says he came through his 10 minutes without a problem and hopes to play a part again at Lincoln on Sunday. “I’m feeling good. It’s a bonus just to come on and play, but I’m ready to play now when the gaffer wants me to play,” he said. “I want to be involved as much as I can now. Obviously I know I’m still a long way off where I want to be. It takes time but I’m sure I can have some big moments in this season.” Asked whether he is ready to start, he added: “I saw the gaffer said that I would have started against Burton [on the opening day if it had been down to me]. “I think in my mind I think I am but it’s up to the gaffer now. I’m ready to play, if that’s from the start, from the end, whenever, I’m just happy to be fit and back involved with the boys and we’ll go from there.” Having missed the first half of the season, Sears says he could be like the new signing of the cliché along with Teddy Bishop, who is close to a return from a knee problem, and Jack Lankester, who underwent back surgery in August. “Yes, there are a lot of boys, Teddy Bishop, Jack Lankester, if those boys come back on time, that’s three good players coming back to add to the squad already,” he said. “The boys have done brilliant, Nors, Jacko, Keano’s done well when he’s played. We’ve got a lot of quality in the squad and now it’s about gelling it together again, and hopefully celebrating come the end of the season.” Regarding Bishop and Lankester, he added: “They’re progressing well. It’s difficult, when you’re injured, you’re obviously stuck together a lot. “I think Bish will be ready sooner rather than later and Jack is a little bit further away. But once those two are back it will be another big boost as well.” Manager Paul Lambert was pleased to see Sears return to action after his lengthy spell out, the striker having been one of the more impressive performers during his first few months at the club. “It was fantastic to see Freddie back out there,” Lambert told iFollow Ipswich. “He has worked really hard to get where he is after what was a horrific injury and you can see what it meant to the fans as well to see him out there. It’s fantastic for him to be back and fantastic for the club as well.” Play Football, Lose Weight

