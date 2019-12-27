Evans: We Probably Should Have Won Three or Four Zero

Friday, 27th Dec 2019 11:49

Gillingham boss Steve Evans felt his team deserved to beat the Blues by three or four goals at Portman Road on Boxing Day.

“Our performance was outstanding,” he told the Kent Messenger following the 0-0 draw. “I think both Gillingham and Ipswich fans will have seen that we probably should have won three or four zero. We had three great chances in the first half and a couple of good chances in the second half.

“I can’t fault my players. You look at the resources of Ipswich Town, probably 10-fold, if not 15 to what we’ve got.

“I said to the players before the game, that doesn’t earn you the right to win any football match, you have to come together as a team and be a unit and I thought all over the pitch we were very bright.”

Regarding the Blues Evans, who fell out with Town manager Paul Lambert at the Priestfield Stadium earlier in the season, added: “I am not going to talk about Ipswich Town’s performance, it’s not my job, but I didn’t expect that type of performance. I thought it was going to be really tough but it wasn’t tough in spells.

“We created chances, we passed through them, when you look at their teamsheet I shake my head because it’s full of quality players, but that’s their issues, not my issue and I am only focused on myself.

“On another day Brandon has a couple and Mika [Mandron] has a shot when he probably should have played Tommy [O’Connor] in. We should have been three up in 20 minutes. We were that dominant and they were good chances.

“We should have had three or four and that must be of great concern if you are an Ipswich Town supporter, but good for us. On another day we put them in.”

Reflecting further on the Town squad, he said: “They have got outstanding quality. In wide areas they have got Gwion Edwards, who was absolutely magnificent for me at Posh and they have Alan Judge who has terrorised my teams for years, the boy Jon Nolan who was at Shrewsbury, they have magnificent offensive players.

“[Jackson] is excellent, they outbid us at Posh, we were trying to get him [in the summer of 2018]. They have outstanding players who cost a lot of money, probably 15-fold the budget we work to, but we have never thought about resources, we have just said we will sign the best available for what resources we are given.”

Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight.

Photo: TWTD

hoppy added 11:57 - Dec 27

I suppose it is panto season, isn’t it?



”oh, no you shouldn’t...” 1

Hipsterectomy added 11:58 - Dec 27

For a second I assumed this was Marcus and became very confused 0

Westy added 12:02 - Dec 27

But you didn't. 0

RobITFC added 12:05 - Dec 27

"Gwion Edwards, who was absolutely magnificent for me at Posh " - shame he is not for us ? 0

ArnieM added 12:10 - Dec 27

Little veiled dig at a Town from the Gills manager there I think . A case of ...”look at you , all that quality in your squad and you aren’t cutting it “. Sad thing is, he isn’t wrong, is he! 2

hector_clifford added 12:21 - Dec 27

It's where he says, I thought it was going to be tough, but it wasn't in spells, that is the most worrying. Whether it is through quality, or just effort and endeavour, it should always be tough for the opposition. 0

Tufty added 12:22 - Dec 27

So outstanding you didn't 0

BlueBlood90 added 12:23 - Dec 27

Ironically, three or four zero is what his weighing scales reads. 0