Evans: We Probably Should Have Won Three or Four Zero
Friday, 27th Dec 2019 11:49
Gillingham boss Steve Evans felt his team deserved to beat the Blues by three or four goals at Portman Road on Boxing Day.
“Our performance was outstanding,” he told the Kent Messenger following the 0-0 draw. “I think both Gillingham and Ipswich fans will have seen that we probably should have won three or four zero. We had three great chances in the first half and a couple of good chances in the second half.
“I can’t fault my players. You look at the resources of Ipswich Town, probably 10-fold, if not 15 to what we’ve got.
“I said to the players before the game, that doesn’t earn you the right to win any football match, you have to come together as a team and be a unit and I thought all over the pitch we were very bright.”
Regarding the Blues Evans, who fell out with Town manager Paul Lambert at the Priestfield Stadium earlier in the season, added: “I am not going to talk about Ipswich Town’s performance, it’s not my job, but I didn’t expect that type of performance. I thought it was going to be really tough but it wasn’t tough in spells.
“We created chances, we passed through them, when you look at their teamsheet I shake my head because it’s full of quality players, but that’s their issues, not my issue and I am only focused on myself.
“On another day Brandon has a couple and Mika [Mandron] has a shot when he probably should have played Tommy [O’Connor] in. We should have been three up in 20 minutes. We were that dominant and they were good chances.
“We should have had three or four and that must be of great concern if you are an Ipswich Town supporter, but good for us. On another day we put them in.”
Reflecting further on the Town squad, he said: “They have got outstanding quality. In wide areas they have got Gwion Edwards, who was absolutely magnificent for me at Posh and they have Alan Judge who has terrorised my teams for years, the boy Jon Nolan who was at Shrewsbury, they have magnificent offensive players.
“[Jackson] is excellent, they outbid us at Posh, we were trying to get him [in the summer of 2018]. They have outstanding players who cost a lot of money, probably 15-fold the budget we work to, but we have never thought about resources, we have just said we will sign the best available for what resources we are given.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 269 bloggers
John Cobbold’s Ace Gardener by ElephantintheRoom
For newer Town supporters perhaps, the name Colin Viljoen has disappeared into the mists of time. But for those of us who started supporting Town in the 60s his name is fondly recalled as a true great. His highlights reel alone (alas it exists only in memory) would mark him out as someone special.
Big Al by ElephantintheRoom
When the Kevin Beattie statue is revealed, I suspect it will be his great pal and fellow central defensive titan, Allan Hunter, who will do the revealing. What will be going through Big Al’s mind I wonder? Sadness at his friend’s passing – but mixed with fierce pride perhaps.
Politics and Ipswich Town by ElephantintheRoom
You might just have noticed that the TWTD Forum is awash with political comment. Annoying for some perhaps, who only want to discuss Norwood’s fitness – but surely no bad thing, given the stark choices facing us at a critical time in the country’s history?
The Story Behind the Billy Kee Banner by ThatMuhrenCross
Sunday's defeat to Accrington Stanley was the first real low point of what has been a fantastic season following Ipswich Town. The performance on the field was nowhere near the standards we'd expect of a team that was flying high at the top of the table.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]