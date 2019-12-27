Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Audio: Lambert's Gillingham Press Conference
Friday, 27th Dec 2019 20:43

Listen to boss Paul Lambert's post-Gillingham press conference in which he appeared to call his Blues future into question.

Lambert’s press conference after the disappointing 0-0 draw started relatively uneventfully with the manager expressing his pride in his players for not hiding during a frustrating afternoon before discussing his position at Town at length with reporters.

BangaloreBlues added 21:13 - Dec 27
It sounds like there's a distinct problem in the dressing room and he's trying to cover it up.
I think if we lose the next two he'll be gone.
