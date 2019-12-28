Life's a Pitch Live at Lunchtime

Saturday, 28th Dec 2019 09:42 The final Life’s a Pitch of 2019 is live on BBC Radio Suffolk between 12 noon and 2pm when host Mark Murphy will be joined by Tractorboy and TWTD's Phil Ham. What did you make to Paul Lambert's post-match comments after the Boxing Day draw with Gillingham? Will the Blues get back to form at Lincoln tomorrow? Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via email, Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK. The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and also now on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments