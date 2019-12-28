Loanee Georgiou Returns to Spurs
Saturday, 28th Dec 2019 14:41
Winger Anthony Georgiou has returned to Tottenham Hotspur at the end of his half-season loan, Town have confirmed.
The 22-year-old Cyprus international joined the Blues in August but has failed to establish himself in the first team.
Overall, the London-born wideman made three starts, all in cup competitions, and 10 sub appearances, all in League One.
Given his lack of recent involvement - he has made only three league sub appearances in the last two months and has been left out of the 18 for the last two matches - Georgiou's return to White Hart Lane is not a huge surprise.
Photo: TWTD
