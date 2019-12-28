Loanee Georgiou Returns to Spurs

Saturday, 28th Dec 2019 14:41 Winger Anthony Georgiou has returned to Tottenham Hotspur at the end of his half-season loan, Town have confirmed. The 22-year-old Cyprus international joined the Blues in August but has failed to establish himself in the first team. Overall, the London-born wideman made three starts, all in cup competitions, and 10 sub appearances, all in League One. Given his lack of recent involvement - he has made only three league sub appearances in the last two months and has been left out of the 18 for the last two matches - Georgiou's return to White Hart Lane is not a huge surprise. Play Football, Lose Weight

Mark added 14:53 - Dec 28

A bit like Grant Ward, a brilliant debut from the subs bench and little thereafter unfortunately. We still haven't solved the winger problem at ITFC. 2

Len_Brennan added 14:53 - Dec 28

No surprise there. Hard for the lad to make an impact in a team that is not encouraged/set up to explore the concept of creativity. 3

jas0999 added 15:00 - Dec 28

Not at all surprised. The lad has barely played so no real need to keep him. Suspect we will look at another loan option. 2

Cloddyseedbed added 15:00 - Dec 28

I agree Len Brennan, not a lot of encouragement for anyone who wants to cement their place in the team. Even after a good display, as you'll be rested.

1

BlueandTruesince82 added 15:04 - Dec 28

Shame. Looked a player early on. Hope this means we have incommingpp 0

Radlett_blue added 15:39 - Dec 28

A wasted talent. Could have been effective in Lambert's once preferred 4-3-3 formation. The new Andros Townsend. 0

