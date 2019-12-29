Town Make Three Changes at Lincoln

Sunday, 29th Dec 2019 14:20 Town boss Paul Lambert has made three changes for this afternoon's game at Lincoln City with Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes returning to the midfield and skipper Luke Chambers at the back. The Blues, playing their final game of the decade, again look set to line-up in a 4-4-2 system with Chambers - returning from his one-match ban - alongside Luke Woolfenden at the heart of the defence and Luke Garbutt and Janoi Donacien the full-backs. Will Norris continues in goal. Dozzell and Downes are in the centre of midfield with Gwion Edwards on the right and Alan Judge on the left with James Norwood and Kayden Jackson up front. Cole Skuse and Jon Nolan are missing from the squad having not travelled after suffering minor knocks on Boxing Day, while Freddie Sears will again be hoping for action from the bench. Lincoln include former Town loanee Callum Connolly among their subs. Lincoln: Vickers, Toffolo, Bolger, Bostwick, Eardley (c), Morrell, O'Connor, Anderson, Hesketh, Grant, Walker. Subs: Smith, Payne, Chapman, Connolly, Melbourne, Lewis, Akinde. Town: Norris, Donacien, Woolfenden, Chambers (c), Garbutt, Dozzell, Downes, Edwards, Judge, Norwood, Jackson. Subs: Holy, Wilson, Sears, El Mizouni, Kenlock, Huws, Keane. Referee: James Oldham (Derbyshire).

DifferentGravy added 14:25 - Dec 29

All said n done, lets get behind the lads and make some noise.



COYB!! 0

Dissboyitfc added 14:27 - Dec 29

Feel sorry for Holy, I really think lambert has lost the plot! 0

Tractorboy1985 added 14:33 - Dec 29

Our early season form came with Holy in goal.. he’s OUR goalkeeper... not a loanee!!! Apart from that it’s the most balanced side we have put out for a good few weeks! If this team is not capable of beating Lincoln no disrespect.. serious questions need to be asked if lambert really is the man for the job! COYB 0

timkatieadamitfc added 14:36 - Dec 29

dissyboyitfc - what about Huws, best player in the league and he is used in the leasing.com- sparingly, absolute sH*TE, he will be off in jan. and who can blame him.

Agree about Holy, how can you drop your own player to play a loan one just so they don't recall him - ludicrous.

As someone quite rightly pointed out on another thread, even if evans gave lambert some money to spend in jan. who in their right mind would come here to play 2 games a month.

Absolutely disgraceful, we are itfc in league 1 not Liverpool chasing 4 competitions(and then the likes of salah/firmino/mane/van dyke play unless injured)

PLAY A FEKIN SETTLED TEAM FOR GODS SAKE MAN 0

