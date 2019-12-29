Town Make Three Changes at Lincoln
Sunday, 29th Dec 2019 14:20
Town boss Paul Lambert has made three changes for this afternoon’s game at Lincoln City with Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes returning to the midfield and skipper Luke Chambers at the back.
The Blues, playing their final game of the decade, again look set to line-up in a 4-4-2 system with Chambers - returning from his one-match ban - alongside Luke Woolfenden at the heart of the defence and Luke Garbutt and Janoi Donacien the full-backs. Will Norris continues in goal.
Dozzell and Downes are in the centre of midfield with Gwion Edwards on the right and Alan Judge on the left with James Norwood and Kayden Jackson up front.
Cole Skuse and Jon Nolan are missing from the squad having not travelled after suffering minor knocks on Boxing Day, while Freddie Sears will again be hoping for action from the bench. Lincoln include former Town loanee Callum Connolly among their subs.
Lincoln: Vickers, Toffolo, Bolger, Bostwick, Eardley (c), Morrell, O’Connor, Anderson, Hesketh, Grant, Walker. Subs: Smith, Payne, Chapman, Connolly, Melbourne, Lewis, Akinde.
Town: Norris, Donacien, Woolfenden, Chambers (c), Garbutt, Dozzell, Downes, Edwards, Judge, Norwood, Jackson. Subs: Holy, Wilson, Sears, El Mizouni, Kenlock, Huws, Keane. Referee: James Oldham (Derbyshire).
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 269 bloggers
John Cobbold’s Ace Gardener by ElephantintheRoom
For newer Town supporters perhaps, the name Colin Viljoen has disappeared into the mists of time. But for those of us who started supporting Town in the 60s his name is fondly recalled as a true great. His highlights reel alone (alas it exists only in memory) would mark him out as someone special.
Big Al by ElephantintheRoom
When the Kevin Beattie statue is revealed, I suspect it will be his great pal and fellow central defensive titan, Allan Hunter, who will do the revealing. What will be going through Big Al’s mind I wonder? Sadness at his friend’s passing – but mixed with fierce pride perhaps.
Politics and Ipswich Town by ElephantintheRoom
You might just have noticed that the TWTD Forum is awash with political comment. Annoying for some perhaps, who only want to discuss Norwood’s fitness – but surely no bad thing, given the stark choices facing us at a critical time in the country’s history?
The Story Behind the Billy Kee Banner by ThatMuhrenCross
Sunday's defeat to Accrington Stanley was the first real low point of what has been a fantastic season following Ipswich Town. The performance on the field was nowhere near the standards we'd expect of a team that was flying high at the top of the table.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]