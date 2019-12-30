Lambert: Owner Evans Paid Me the Biggest Compliment

Monday, 30th Dec 2019 11:12 Manager Paul Lambert has revealed owner Marcus Evans told him he has given the club its heart back which the Blues boss says is the “biggest compliment [he’s] had in many a year”. Since taking over at Portman Road 14 months ago Lambert has gone to great lengths to improve relations between fans and the club with attendances up significantly on the previous few seasons, despite relegation to League One. The Scot has also impressed the importance of the club's work in the community, welcoming the revival of the Community Trust, and Town's illustrious history, regularly welcoming Blues legends such as Terry Butcher, John Wark, Russell Osman, George Burley and Mick Mills to Playford Road. However, the recent downturn in form has seen the first signs of his relationship with supporters souring with fans making their frustrations known on the terraces at recent games, both home and away. Lambert himself called his future into question in a bizarre press conference following the 0-0 draw with Gillingham on Boxing Day. Quizzed on whether Evans had talked to him about those comments after Sunday’s 5-3 defeat at Lincoln City, Lambert said: “I spoke to him, I speak to him every day more or less, most days I speak to him,” he said. “I spoke to after the game, he came to the game today so I saw him [earlier in] the day. “The biggest compliment Marcus gave me the other night on the phone was ‘OK, results haven’t gone our way, but we’re still in a good place’ and that I’d given the club its heart back. That was the biggest compliment I’ve had in many a year.” He wasn’t worried about you walking away? “I don’t think if I left me and Marcus would ever fall out. I think the way he is with me and the way I am with him, we get on well with a lot of things. “He knows my feelings on things as well. Listen, he’s been great I couldn’t ask for any more support from him.” Looking to the January transfer window, Lambert reiterated his earlier comment that he would only be able to bring players in if others move on. “We can only do it if there’s money available or we sold some guys. We don’t have the money, we can’t go out and buy,” he said. “You know that better than I do, you’ve been reporting longer than I have [been around]. That’s fine, you work within the parameters you’re working with. “As I said, Marcus has been really good with me. He tells me how it is and I’ve got every faith in the guys to go and perform and go and get on track. “As I said before, being a leader or being a manager, you stick with the guys, you don’t dare wilt, you go head on and you meet it and for somebody to beat you they’re going to have to put you on your backside.” Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



TractorCam added 11:22 - Dec 30

Yes well done for that,that was an important factor last season with relegation looming. That however is now irrelevant, promotion is the key and you need results and quick. Sure the table suggests we're still in a good place, but given where we were 2 months and where we should be, we really aren't.



3 points minimum needed at Wycombe. 2

Bluearmy_81 added 11:26 - Dec 30

Sounds like love. They can both do one. -1

Dolphinblue added 11:28 - Dec 30

In Lambert l trust....team needs us more than ever...lets stick together through thick and thin...praying for a win at Wycombe COYB 2

jas0999 added 11:44 - Dec 30

Bottom line is under Evans ownership we have been relegated to League One. After many poor decisions in the past, Evans achieved what he really wanted ... someone whose put bums back on seats. More than the club could have possibly hoped for considering the dire end of the McCarthy reign and not winning many football matches, then relegation.



Sadly one win in thirteen will eventually take its toll as fans who attend one offs or buy by the match, will possibly think twice before spending their hard earned. We can’t afford another Gillingham showing! 3

Fadedblue added 11:47 - Dec 30

Now do the same for the team 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments