Lambert: Owner Evans Paid Me the Biggest Compliment
Monday, 30th Dec 2019 11:12
Manager Paul Lambert has revealed owner Marcus Evans told him he has given the club its heart back which the Blues boss says is the “biggest compliment [he’s] had in many a year”.
Since taking over at Portman Road 14 months ago Lambert has gone to great lengths to improve relations between fans and the club with attendances up significantly on the previous few seasons, despite relegation to League One.
The Scot has also impressed the importance of the club's work in the community, welcoming the revival of the Community Trust, and Town's illustrious history, regularly welcoming Blues legends such as Terry Butcher, John Wark, Russell Osman, George Burley and Mick Mills to Playford Road.
However, the recent downturn in form has seen the first signs of his relationship with supporters souring with fans making their frustrations known on the terraces at recent games, both home and away.
Lambert himself called his future into question in a bizarre press conference following the 0-0 draw with Gillingham on Boxing Day.
Quizzed on whether Evans had talked to him about those comments after Sunday’s 5-3 defeat at Lincoln City, Lambert said: “I spoke to him, I speak to him every day more or less, most days I speak to him,” he said. “I spoke to after the game, he came to the game today so I saw him [earlier in] the day.
“The biggest compliment Marcus gave me the other night on the phone was ‘OK, results haven’t gone our way, but we’re still in a good place’ and that I’d given the club its heart back. That was the biggest compliment I’ve had in many a year.”
He wasn’t worried about you walking away? “I don’t think if I left me and Marcus would ever fall out. I think the way he is with me and the way I am with him, we get on well with a lot of things.
“He knows my feelings on things as well. Listen, he’s been great I couldn’t ask for any more support from him.”
Looking to the January transfer window, Lambert reiterated his earlier comment that he would only be able to bring players in if others move on.
“We can only do it if there’s money available or we sold some guys. We don’t have the money, we can’t go out and buy,” he said.
“You know that better than I do, you’ve been reporting longer than I have [been around]. That’s fine, you work within the parameters you’re working with.
“As I said, Marcus has been really good with me. He tells me how it is and I’ve got every faith in the guys to go and perform and go and get on track.
“As I said before, being a leader or being a manager, you stick with the guys, you don’t dare wilt, you go head on and you meet it and for somebody to beat you they’re going to have to put you on your backside.”
