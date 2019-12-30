Folami Named in Australian U23s Squad
Monday, 30th Dec 2019 15:20
Town striker Ben Folami has been named in the Australian squad for the AFC U23 Championship in Thailand in January.
Folami, 20, has previously won two caps at U23 level. The tournament doubles up as the qualifying process for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
The Olyroos play an international friendly against South Korea during a training camp in Kuala Lumpur on Friday before making the trip to Bangkok where they will be in Group A.
They open their fixtures against Iraq on Wednesday 8th January, then face the hosts on the Saturday before completing their group matches against Bahrain on the following Tuesday.
Photo: TWTD
