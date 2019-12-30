Folami Named in Australian U23s Squad

Monday, 30th Dec 2019 15:20 Town striker Ben Folami has been named in the Australian squad for the AFC U23 Championship in Thailand in January. Folami, 20, has previously won two caps at U23 level. The tournament doubles up as the qualifying process for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Let’s go 🙌🏽 https://t.co/UHka9ZuFJQ— Ben Folami (@Benfolami9) December 30, 2019 The Olyroos play an international friendly against South Korea during a training camp in Kuala Lumpur on Friday before making the trip to Bangkok where they will be in Group A. They open their fixtures against Iraq on Wednesday 8th January, then face the hosts on the Saturday before completing their group matches against Bahrain on the following Tuesday. Play Football, Lose Weight

ONENIL78 added 15:51 - Dec 30

Does that mean "another" match to be called off 0

PhilTWTD added 16:25 - Dec 30

No, not an international break, just the AFC U23s tournament. No more postponements for international breaks as we were due to play Bury in the March one so that's off anyway. 0

