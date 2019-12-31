O'Neill: Evans Backing Lambert 100 Per Cent

midastouch added 10:37 - Dec 31

@jas0999 agree we do need more creativity. The defence hadn't been too much of a problem overall until last match where it was badly exposed. I would much rather see Dobra or El Mizouni (or better still both) playing than the likes of Judge or Edwards who I have just about run out of patience with! Remember that flick Edwards did against Blackburn in our first match last season? Where has that player gone? I'm hoping Sears can help chip in with some vital goals as Norwood and Jackson have been struggling lately. But he had a serious injury and it could take a while to see him getting back among the goals. Such a shame as he was looking much more like the old Freddie we had when we first signed him off Colchester, before he got badly injured against Norwich. I think Dobra / El Mizouni could be the answer to creativity problems. I also think Ben Morris is well worth a look in the first team and I wouldn't mind seeing Folami more involved too. If Jackson and Norwood were free scoring then fair enough but lately they haven't been and they need to know they aren't nailed on starters unless they start to find the net. Keane has been frustrating a lot this season too although to be fair he did score a decent goal against Lincoln which was about the only good thing we can take from that disaster! But none of our strikers are doing as well as I had hoped so far this season, I would of hope at least one of them would of been competing for top goal scorer in this division but that hasn't been the case.

If we don't go up this season we should consider chopping out a lot of the dead wood. Some of these players are on a much higher wage than the average for this division I assume. If they fall short this season time to get rid and look to replace them with hungrier players from this league who proved they were up to the challenge at smaller teams. I'm sure we could tempt some of these players if we made a bid and offered to increase their wages accordingly. Judge has been hopeless. I think Brentford (who are very astute in the transfer market) knew he was past his best and hence they got rid. I was hoping for big things from Judge this season but I hold my hand up and say he's just not delivered. Norwood hasn't been as good as I was hoping either. He's missed too many easy chances he should of buried. To be fair he did have to have groin surgery but nonetheless, I was still expecting more. I still think Norwood could come good for us though but Judge is skating on thin ice and while hindsight is a wonderful thing it might of been a blessing in disguise to have let him gone to QPR (although I wasn't thinking it at the time).